By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roasted & Salted Almonds 100G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Roasted & Salted Almonds 100G
£ 1.60
£16.00/kg
1/4 of a bag
  • Energy652kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2609kJ / 631kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and salted almonds.
  • SALTED Specially selected for size with a firm, crispy crunch. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • SALTED Specially selected for size with a firm, crispy crunch. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a bag (25g)
Energy2609kJ / 631kcal652kJ / 158kcal
Fat54.5g13.6g
Saturates4.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate5.0g1.3g
Sugars3.9g1.0g
Fibre9.7g2.4g
Protein25.3g6.3g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

really tasty

5 stars

awesome really tasty!!!!!!!!!!!!

Great taste

5 stars

Really yummy indeed. Everyone at the party asked me where did I get them from. They are so yummy.

Great for any vegetarian / vegan!

5 stars

Well priced! These are not only pretty healthy (in moderation, as a balanced healthy diet / snack) but also super tasty. Highly recommended!

Delicious!

5 stars

I really like the fact that Tesco do other salted roasted nuts as well as peanuts. Almonds are supposed to be really good for us!

very tasty

4 stars

i enjoy a couple of bags a week, good value

Usually bought next

Tesco Jumbo Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts 150G

£ 1.99
£1.33/100g

Stockwell & Co Roasted & Salted Cashews 125G

£ 0.75
£0.60/100g

Tesco Roasted & Salted Pistachios 150G

£ 1.85
£12.34/kg

Tesco Roasted & Salted Nut Snacks 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here