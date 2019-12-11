By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skippy Smooth Peanut Butter 340G
Product Description

  • Creamy Peanut Butter
  • Find these recipes & more at peanutbutter.uk.com
  • Extra smooth
  • Good source of protein
  • Delicious anytime!
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 340g
Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (90%), Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before Date, See Lid.

Produce of

Produced in The Netherlands

Distributor address

  • Tulip Ltd (UK) Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tulip Ltd (UK) Warwick,
  • CV34 6DA,
  • UK.
  • skippy@tulipltd.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2562 kJ
-619 kcal
Fat 51.6 g
(of which saturates)(10 g)
Carbohydrate 14.1 g
(of which sugars)(10.9 g)
Fibre 4.7 g
Protein 22.1 g
Salt 1.13 g

