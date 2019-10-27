By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lights By Tena Light Bladder Weakness Liners 28 Pack

Lights By Tena Light Bladder Weakness Liners 28 Pack

Product Description

  • Light Liners
  • lights by TENA Light Liners are the smallest bladder weakness products in the range, and the first micromini product of their kind. Specifically designed for women who experience little leaks and wear regular panty liners. They are no thicker than a nail file, but extremely good at what they do. Each liner contains FeelFresh Technology* and are now with 5 in 1 freshness, so you can feel dry and confident. The perfect choice for light incontinence.
  • *Quickly locks in moisture and controls odour for everyday freshness
  • lights by TENA products are purposely designed for women experiencing occasional light bladder weakness. They have a 3D Touch™ top sheet and FeelFresh technology™* that locks in moisture and controls odour, providing the ultimate protection against unexpected little leaks. lights by TENA liners give you 5 in 1 freshness - so you can feel dry, whatever you're doing.
  • *Quickly locks in moisture and controls odour for everyday freshness

Information

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
  • Backstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Molndal,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Essity UK Ltd,
  • Freepost TENA.
  • Tel: 0800 6556022
  • www.lightsbytena.co.uk

Net Contents

28 x Liners

Remarkable for their size...

These pads are remarkable for their size - yes, very good for light leaks but also extremely absorbent for a bit more!

