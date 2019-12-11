By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ambrosia Ready To Eat Devon Custard 4 X 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Ambrosia Ready To Eat Devon Custard 4 X 125G
£ 1.80
£0.36/100g
Per 125g pot
  • Energy520kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416 kJ/

Product Description

  • Custard
  • From our home to yours...
  • "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
  • It's what makes Ambrosia special.
  • We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
  • Creamy & delicious
  • Full of dairy goodness!
  • 100% natural flavours
  • Tastes delicious hot or cold
  • A source of calcium
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk content 73%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See front of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Careline: UK - 0800 3282121, ROI - 1850 202929 Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5.00pm (your call may be recorded).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Pot
Energy 416 kJ/520 kJ/
-99 kcal124 kcal
Fat2.8g3.5g
of which saturates1.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.5g19.4g
of which sugars11.4g14.3g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.13g0.16g
Calcium106mg (13% RI)133mg (16% RI)
*Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 4 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Creamed Rice Pudding 4X125g

£ 1.80
£0.36/100g

Hartleys Multi No Added Sugar Strawberry Jelly 6 X 115G

£ 2.50
£0.36/100g

Ambrosia Devon Custard 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Rice Pudding 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here