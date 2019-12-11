Ambrosia Low Fat Custard 4 X 125G

- Energy473kJ 113kcal6%
Product Description
- Light Devon Custard
- From our home to yours...
- "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistering on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
- It's what makes Ambrosia special.
- We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
- Less than 2% fat
- Creamy & delicious
- Tastes delicious hot or cold
- Full of dairy goodness!
- 100% natural flavours
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- A source of calcium
- 35% less fat than Ambrosia Devon custard
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto), Total Milk Content 74%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121, ROI - 1850 202929 Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5.00pm (your call may be recorded).
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Pot
|Energy
|378 kJ/
|473 kJ/
|-
|90 kcal
|113 kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|19.3g
|of which sugars
|11.0g
|13.8g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|2.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.16g
|Calcium
|107mg (13% RI)
|134mg (16% RI)
|Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
