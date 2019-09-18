By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meridian Cashew Butter 170G

Meridian Cashew Butter 170G
£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Cashew Butter
  • As part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Cashews are roasted then ground until smooth.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • No palm oil!
  • No added sugar and salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 170g
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Cashew Nuts (96%), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.Best before end: See lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK. Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation is natural
  • Stir me up!
  • Uses
  • Try on crackers and crumpets, add to shakes, cakes and bakes

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2758 kJ 659 kcal
Fat 55.5g
of which saturates 10.7g
Carbohydrate 18.9g
of which sugars 5.6g
Fibre 4.3g
Protein 20.6g
Salt <0.1g
Vitamins & MineralsReference Intake
Phosphorus 510mg (73%)
Magnesium 250mg (67%)
Iron 6.2mg (44%)
Zinc 5.7mg (57%)
Copper 2.0mg (200%)
Manganese 1.8mg (90%)

