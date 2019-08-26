By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Instant Custard Mix 70G

5(7)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Instant Custard Mix 70G
¼ of a pack
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar instant custard mix with sweetener
  • No added sugar instant custard mix with sweetener Just add boiling water
  • JUST ADD BOILING WATER Makes a fast, smooth custard to enjoy however you like
  • Just add boiling water
  • Makes a fast, smooth custard to enjoy however you like
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Milk Proteins, Flavourings (contain Milk), Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin (contains Milk)), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Empty contents of the sachet into a measuring jug.
  • 2. Make up to 400ml with boiling water.
  • 3. Whisk thoroughly with a fork until smooth and creamy. Thickness can be varied by adding more or less water.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave heating. Check the product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat. We have given these preparation instructions as a guide only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (82g **)
Energy376kJ / 89kcal308kJ / 73kcal
Fat2.3g1.9g
Saturates1.9g1.6g
Carbohydrate16.0g13.1g
Sugars6.7g5.5g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein1.1g0.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 400ml of boiling water.--

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious, labour and plastic saving custard

5 stars

Tastes delicious and has benefit of no added sugar ,just add boiling water and delicious custard remember to let cool before pouring.Am chronically sick so find this much easier to make ,makes a pint so saves plastic rather than buying pre prepared custard if like me have difficulty cooking just a quick whisk and it is done

Tasty

5 stars

I have been buying this product for a while now and it is so easy to make as you just have to add boiling water, plus it is low fat and low sugar.

No lumps

5 stars

Easy to make and not too sweet. Can't taste the additives either

Lovely custard

5 stars

I love my custard and this is brilliant. Easy to make and no lumps

ideal!

5 stars

I prefer no sugar it doesn't mean less flavour!

Great taste and low cost

5 stars

Great value for money and tastes lovely. Very easy to make.

Lovely custard

5 stars

Lovely custard

