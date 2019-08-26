Tesco No Added Sugar Instant Custard Mix 70G

Delicious, labour and plastic saving custard
Tastes delicious and has benefit of no added sugar ,just add boiling water and delicious custard remember to let cool before pouring.Am chronically sick so find this much easier to make ,makes a pint so saves plastic rather than buying pre prepared custard if like me have difficulty cooking just a quick whisk and it is done
Tasty
I have been buying this product for a while now and it is so easy to make as you just have to add boiling water, plus it is low fat and low sugar.
No lumps
Easy to make and not too sweet. Can't taste the additives either
Lovely custard
I love my custard and this is brilliant. Easy to make and no lumps
ideal!
I prefer no sugar it doesn't mean less flavour!
Great taste and low cost
Great value for money and tastes lovely. Very easy to make.
