Tesco Instant Custard Mix 76G

We bought this as a replacement for our usual brand name custard. Had I followed the instructions, I would have ended up with a runny mess. Tasted nothing like custard.
I always buy this custard mix it is every bit as good as brand names
Tescos own is every bit as good as leading brands and is a staple in my cupboard
I buy this all of the time. It's easy to use and convenient
This instant custard is so quick and easy to make. It's impossible to tell whether it is made from custard powder plus sugar and milk, or the instant except it doesn't form a "skin".