Tesco Instant Custard Mix 76G

Tesco Instant Custard Mix 76G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy341kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Instant custard mix.
  • Instant Custard Mix Just add boiling water
  • JUST ADD BOILING WATER Makes a fast, smooth custard to enjoy however you like
  • Just add boiling water
  • Makes a fast, smooth custard to enjoy however you like
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 76g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cream Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Diphosphates), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin (contains Milk)), Caramelised Sugar Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Empty contents of the sachet into a measuring jug.
  • 2. Make up to 400ml with boiling water.
  • 3. Whisk thoroughly with a fork until smooth and creamy. Thickness can be varied by adding more or less water.
  • Important
  • Not suitable for microwave heating. Check the product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat. We have given these preparation instructions as a guide only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

76g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (85g**)
Energy401kJ / 95kcal341kJ / 81kcal
Fat2.3g1.9g
Saturates1.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g15.3g
Sugars8.3g7.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 400ml of boiling water.--

We bought this as a replacement for our usual bran

1 stars

We bought this as a replacement for our usual brand name custard. Had I followed the instructions, I would have ended up with a runny mess. Tasted nothing like custard.

I always buy this custard mix it is every bit as g

5 stars

I always buy this custard mix it is every bit as good as brand names

Why pay more

5 stars

Tescos own is every bit as good as leading brands and is a staple in my cupboard

Great taste

5 stars

I buy this all of the time. It's easy to use and convenient

Quick custard

4 stars

This instant custard is so quick and easy to make. It's impossible to tell whether it is made from custard powder plus sugar and milk, or the instant except it doesn't form a "skin".

