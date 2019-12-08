By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Powters Skinny Pig Pork Sausages 400G

Powters Skinny Pig Pork Sausages 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Product Description

  • 6 low fat British pork sausages
  • For tasty tips, recipes & more visit us online!
  • Twitter @eatpowters
  • Instagram @powters
  • Facebook @powterssausages
  • We know you value tradition, and when it comes to a truly tasty British favourite we know you want the best. Our artisan sausages are prepared in small batches and made with prime pork from British pigs.
  • With less than 3% fat and only 97 calories per sausage, they deliver a wonderful meaty taste, infused with pepper, nutmeg and the lovely aromatic notes of English sage & marjoram.
  • Healthy living meets hearty flavour!
  • Celebrated sausages since 1881
  • Gluten free
  • Less than 3% fat
  • Succulent British pork with nutmeg, pepper, sage & marjoram
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pork Leg (70%), Water, Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt (contains E535 Anti-Caking Agent), E471 processing Aid, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract), Salt, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Herbs, Emulsifier (Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Skins

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly & use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results:
Do not prick sausages. Ensure you serve them thoroughly cooked.

Grill
Instructions: Moderate preheated grill for 15-20 minutes, turn ocassionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Bake: preheated oven at 190 C 375 F, gas mark 5 for 30-40 minutes, turning once.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil coted pan, low heat for 20-30 minutes, turning frequently.

Name and address

  • Powters Ltd,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Newmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • CB8 0HT.

Return to

  • Powters Ltd,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Newmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • CB8 0HT.
  • www.powters.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Grilled) Per 100g(Grilled) Per Sausage
Energy 613kJ/145kcal409kJ/97kcal
Fat 2.5g1.7g
of which saturates 1.4g0.9g
Carbohydrates10.3g6.9g
of which sugars 0.5g0.3g
Fibre 0.8g0.5g
Protein 20.0g13.3g
Salt 1.78g1.19g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

fantastic, loved it !

5 stars

fantastic, loved it !

1 syn on slimming World - Amazing

5 stars

Best tasting sausages (being low fat) on slimming world, We love them in our class, only 1 syn each, Beautiful taste, we also squeeze out the meat and make sausage rolls

Highly recommended

5 stars

Low fat, Gluten free, free from onion and garlic, so suitable for those suffering from ibs and on a low fodmap diet. These sausages are easy to cook for a mid week meal and taste wonderful too. Highly recommended!

Super sausages

5 stars

Low fat and very tasty.

No Taste and texture was like sawdust

1 stars

These sausages were tasteless and had the consistency of sawdust, threw them in the bin after one bite.

