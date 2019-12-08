Powters Skinny Pig Pork Sausages 400G

fantastic, loved it !
fantastic, loved it !
1 syn on slimming World - Amazing
Best tasting sausages (being low fat) on slimming world, We love them in our class, only 1 syn each, Beautiful taste, we also squeeze out the meat and make sausage rolls
Highly recommended
Low fat, Gluten free, free from onion and garlic, so suitable for those suffering from ibs and on a low fodmap diet. These sausages are easy to cook for a mid week meal and taste wonderful too. Highly recommended!
Super sausages
Low fat and very tasty.
No Taste and texture was like sawdust
These sausages were tasteless and had the consistency of sawdust, threw them in the bin after one bite.