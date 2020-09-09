By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Beet It Beetroot Juice 750Ml

3.9(7)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic beetroot juice with apple juice
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Beetroot juice is delicious. We add a small amount of pressed apple juice to smooth natural earthy taste of beetroot, whilst retaining its distinctive taste and smell. The natural dietary nitrate in beetroot juice varies significantly from batch to batch, but with 90% beetroot juice in Beet It, the nitrate content will on average be 0.8g per litre.
  • The juice is unfiltered after pressing and some sediment may settle at the bottom of the bottle.
  • Drinking beetroot juice may turn your urine pink; this is natural.
  • Organic
  • 5 a day - just eat more (fruit & veg)
  • No concentrates or artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Organic Beetroot Juice (90%), Organic Apple Juice (10%)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and drink within 4 days.Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK using imported ingredients

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • James White Drinks Ltd,
  • White's Fruit Farm,
  • Ashbocking,
  • IP6 9JS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • James White Drinks Ltd,
  • White's Fruit Farm,
  • Ashbocking,
  • IP6 9JS,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1473 890111
  • Web: www.jameswhite.co.uk / www.beet-it.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy:172kJ / 41kcal
Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrates:9.2g
of which sugars:7.5g
Protein:0.9g
Salt:0g

7 Reviews

Poor Substitute

2 stars

Not a patch on Cawston Press!

Love this

5 stars

Love this it's so good I have it every morning the only downfall is it's a little expensive

You really can't beet it!

5 stars

Definitely one of the very best natural fruit/vegetable juices around but, and I suppose this is a matter of taste, I'm not sure that apple is really the right juice to complement beetroot. One reviewer (2nd July 2019) suggested lemon juice might be better and I think he/she could be right because lemon might make it less sweet and a little more 'beetrooty'. That though won't put me off adding it to my weekly shopping list!

Tasty

5 stars

Morning juice.

Delicious and no 'e' numbers

5 stars

Delicious and no added ingredients

It comes down to personal preference. I like the t

4 stars

It comes down to personal preference. I like the taste. Certain journal articles state that drinking beetroot juice before a workout can give you up to 19% more energy.

Wrong additive used.

1 stars

Adding apple juice or orange juice to beetroot juice produces a poor quality product. Beetroot juice is much better if it is lemon juice that is added to it.

