Beet It Beetroot Juice 750Ml

Poor Substitute
Not a patch on Cawston Press!
Love this
Love this it's so good I have it every morning the only downfall is it's a little expensive
You really can't beet it!
Definitely one of the very best natural fruit/vegetable juices around but, and I suppose this is a matter of taste, I'm not sure that apple is really the right juice to complement beetroot. One reviewer (2nd July 2019) suggested lemon juice might be better and I think he/she could be right because lemon might make it less sweet and a little more 'beetrooty'. That though won't put me off adding it to my weekly shopping list!
Tasty
Morning juice.
Delicious and no 'e' numbers
Delicious and no added ingredients
It comes down to personal preference. I like the taste. Certain journal articles state that drinking beetroot juice before a workout can give you up to 19% more energy.
Wrong additive used.
Adding apple juice or orange juice to beetroot juice produces a poor quality product. Beetroot juice is much better if it is lemon juice that is added to it.