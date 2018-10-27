By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Kiwi Berries 125G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Kiwi Berries 125G
£ 1.00
£8.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy293kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Kiwi Berries.
  • Delicately hand picked Carefully selected for their sweet Kiwi flavour
  • Delicately hand picked Carefully selected for their sweet Kiwi flavour
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Kiwi Fruit

Storage

Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy366kJ / 87kcal293kJ / 69kcal
Fat0.6g0.4g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate17.6g14.1g
Sugars7.6g6.1g
Fibre3.2g2.6g
Protein1.2g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C63mg (79%NRV)50mg (63%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great strong and sweet kiwi flavour

5 stars

I love these, they have a strong and sweet kiwi flavour without the hassle of cutting up a kiwi.

Lovely

5 stars

These are absolutely lovely, do make sure that they are soft before eating.

Usually bought next

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£7.12/kg

Aldi Price Match

Rosedene Farms Strawberries 227G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.99
£4.37/kg

Aldi Price Match

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.50
£2.50/kg

Offer

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.32
£10.56/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here