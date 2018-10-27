Tesco Kiwi Berries 125G

Great strong and sweet kiwi flavour
I love these, they have a strong and sweet kiwi flavour without the hassle of cutting up a kiwi.
Lovely
These are absolutely lovely, do make sure that they are soft before eating.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ / 87kcal
Kiwi Fruit
Ripen firm fruit at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit. Bring to room temperature before eating.
Produce of
Wash before use.
1 Servings
various
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|366kJ / 87kcal
|293kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|2.6g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|63mg (79%NRV)
|50mg (63%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
