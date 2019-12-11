Loyd Grossman Balti Curry Sauce 350G

Amazing
I love curry. It’s not spicy and the children can eat it too
Avoid
Not a lot of flavour .No chilli heat . Very weak and bland . Invest in spices and make your own for pennies compared to this watery offering . Avoid . In my opinion .
Offer
Onion (33%), Tomatoes (20%), Water, Red and Green Peppers (12%), Curry Paste (Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt, Sugar, Coriander, Garlic Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Tomato Powder, Cumin, Cassia, Onion Powder, Turmeric, Colour (Turmeric Extract), Ginger, Chilli, Fennel), Tomato Purée, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spices (Turmeric, Paprika, Cardamom, Fennel, Fenugreek, Cumin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Red Chilli, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|426kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|103kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|8.4g
|Of which Sugars
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.84g
