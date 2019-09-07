By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One Tart
  • Energy911kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ / 417kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Deep sweet pastry cases filled with plum and raspberry jam and almond flavour sponge, topped with white fondant icing and a half glacé cherry.
  • Teatime Classic Almond flavour sponge, layered with jam and iced for a sweet treat
  • Teatime classic
  • Almond flavour sponge, layered with jam and iced for a sweet tart
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Plum And Raspberry Jam (8%), Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glacé Cherry Half (4%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring (Almonds), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Plum And Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose Syrup, Plum Concentrate, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Concentrate, Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring.

Glacé Cherry Half contains: Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Blackcurrant, Radish), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
 

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

6 x Bakewell Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Tart (52g)
Energy1752kJ / 417kcal911kJ / 217kcal
Fat15.9g8.3g
Saturates5.2g2.7g
Carbohydrate63.4g33.0g
Sugars39.3g20.4g
Fibre3.1g1.6g
Protein3.5g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Nul Points !

1 stars

For the past few months I have been enjoying a well-known brand of Cherry Bakewells which have been on half-price offer . They have now returned to full price so I decided to economise and try Tesco's own brand. Big, big mistake. The pastry is deathly pale and crumbles as you try to extricate the cake from the foil cup. The taste of the cake itself is overwhelmingly almondy and sweet. Nul points but forced to give one star to enable submission !

MINISCULE CHERRIES NOW!!!!!!

2 stars

I usually buy these Bakewell tarts as they have a good almond flavour but, I was Shocked to see the MINISCULE CHERRIES on top as opposed to the normal size cherries that were on top of them up until now. I WON'T be buying Tesco bakewell tarts in future for this reason.

