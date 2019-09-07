Tesco Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pack

Nul Points !
For the past few months I have been enjoying a well-known brand of Cherry Bakewells which have been on half-price offer . They have now returned to full price so I decided to economise and try Tesco's own brand. Big, big mistake. The pastry is deathly pale and crumbles as you try to extricate the cake from the foil cup. The taste of the cake itself is overwhelmingly almondy and sweet. Nul points but forced to give one star to enable submission !
MINISCULE CHERRIES NOW!!!!!!
I usually buy these Bakewell tarts as they have a good almond flavour but, I was Shocked to see the MINISCULE CHERRIES on top as opposed to the normal size cherries that were on top of them up until now. I WON'T be buying Tesco bakewell tarts in future for this reason.