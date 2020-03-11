Vo5 Ultimate Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

Clinging fragrance
Bought two because it was on special offer. The 'coconut fragrance' is really bad, clings on all day, when in a confined spot like the car it is overwhelming.
Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Aqua, t-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, PPG-12 Dimethicone, Denatonium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Warnings: Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry
