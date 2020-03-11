Vo5 Ultimate Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Whether you are after a natural, flexible hold or looking to lock your look with a firmer hold, use the Vo5 Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray to boost volume, thickness, and fullness of your hair. Vo5’s new easy-to-navigate Hairspray range is here to meet your needs. It’s sulphate free, super quick and easy to use with an ultra-fine, fast drying formula. You can say goodbye to sticky hair as all our hairsprays have been created to leave no sticky residue. Worried about frizz? You shouldn’t be. Rain or sunshine, we have your perfect hairdo covered. It is suitable for every weather - 24hr humidity protection works great on humid days and fights frizz, while the UV filter protects your hair against UV rays that can make your hair brittle in the sunshine. the Vo5 Ultimate Hold Hairspray is a versatile product, ideal to create either daytime or evening styles. Feel free to improvise! This styling spray can make a better hair day every day. For best results: Spray a little onto a brush and comb through hair to control flyaways and to create the desired style. Before blow-drying your luscious locks, make sure you use a heat defence or heat protect spray. At Vo5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self-expression. Don’t forget to leave a product review and share your very best hair styling tips. Vo5: for hair play whatever your style. Beat Hair Boredom with Vo5. For more style and music inspiration, follow Vo5 on social.
  • Vo5 Ultimate Hold Hairspray with a new Coconut fragrance keeps your hair in place all day, feeling and smelling great
  • The Invisible Ultimate Hold hair spray prevents frizz and flyaways, holds shape, and fights humidity, all while leaving hair feeling and looking natural
  • Vo5 Ultimate Hold hairspray is sulphate free and uses a UV filter to protect your hair from UV rays that can make your hair brittle in the sunshine
  • Our Invisible Hair Spray creates volume, giving an ultimate boost to the thickness and fullness of your hair
  • Looking for something smaller to fit inside your handbag? Check out our 100ml Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray, perfect for getting ready on-the-go
  • Spray a little on to a brush and comb through hair to control flyaways and to create the desired style
  • Pack size: 400ML

Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Aqua, t-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, PPG-12 Dimethicone, Denatonium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Poland

  • Usage: Shake can thoroughly before use. Spray evenly holding can 20-30 cm away from hair

  • Warnings: Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

400 ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Clinging fragrance

1 stars

Bought two because it was on special offer. The 'coconut fragrance' is really bad, clings on all day, when in a confined spot like the car it is overwhelming.

