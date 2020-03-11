Vo5 Extra Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

Smells beautiful
I bought this a month ago and it smells great doesnt hold for to long but definitely liked the product it's a lovely coloured bottle nice and bright so it stands out for the rest which I really like . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Keeps hair in place
I have fine hair which I find often loses styles - if I curl my hair, it usually drops as soon as I go outside. This hairspray does a good job in keeping styles in place, and doesn’t feel too crunchy or gross on my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hold
I brought this a month ago and I was happy with the results shown by this product I tried many different hairstyles to test the hold but it was great I would highly recommend this to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it!
Perfect hairspray for what I need. I have medium length, thick hair and this is perfect for flattening any loose frizzy hairs and slicking back a pony tail. You get so much product aswell so it lasts you ages. My new favourite hairspray! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lasted all night
After using this for a little while I’ve found it great, I’ve used this on nights out, days in the rain, used it with my hood up and everytime it’s kept my hair looking great, nice and shiny and healthy looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing smell
This hairspray is my new favourite. It holds all my styles in place whether it be a natural curl or a pinup. It smells like no other spray I’ve ever had and leaves a coconut fragrance on my hair. It sprays out evenly without any splattering and doesn’t leave a coating on my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job!
This hairspray is perfect for my hair. I have quite thick, heavy hair and this hairspray works at keeping my hair in the right place. Don’t have to use too much for it to be effective and lasts a long time while not leaving a horrible sticky feeling in my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good not great
Although this hairspray is great when you apply it, by the afternoon I get whispy bits of hair and it doesn’t look as neat as when it is applied. I wouldn’t say it is extra firm hold. The smell can be overpowering but it is nice in moderation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hold!
I really like this hairspray, firstly the design is nice and colourful and it comes in a good size! It keeps an extra firm hold, for the whole day, without any sticky residue. The spray feels lightweight in the hair and makes your hair look nice and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!
This product is absolutely amazing! Usually I struggle to put on as much hairspray as I need because the smell causes me to cough but this hairspray smells amazing and holds so well! I will definitely be purchasing it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]