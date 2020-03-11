By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Extra Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

4.5(42)Write a review
image 1 of Vo5 Extra Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml
£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

  • As with all the new VO5 Hairspray range, the Invisible Extra Firm Hairspray has a new Coconut fragrance to leave your hair feeling and smelling great. Ensure to protect your hair with a heat protect / heat defence spray.
  • The VO5 Invisible Extra Firm Hold Hairspray is a medium-to-high hold hairspray with a hold level of 4 out of 5. It’s super quick and easy to use with an ultra-fine, fast drying spray. You can say goodbye to sticky hair as all our hairsprays have been created to leave no sticky residue. Worried about frizz? You shouldn’t be. The Extra Firm hold hairspray has a 24-hour humidity protection to prevent frizz all day long. Our hairsprays even have a UV filter!
  • As with all the new VO5 Hairspray range, the Invisible Extra Firm Hairspray has a new Coconut fragrance to leave your hair feeling and smelling great.
  • HAIR STYLING TIP: Spray a little on to a brush and use to control flyaway ends.
  • Get ready with the new VO5 Hairspray range. Whether you are after a natural, flexible hold or looking to lock your look with a firmer hold, VO5’s new easy-to-navigate Hairspray range is here to meet your needs.
  • Try the new VO5 Flexible Hold Hairspray (hold level 2/5) for a natural-feeling, flexible hold! This hairspray also enhances the appearance of fullness , thickness and volume of hair.
  • Looking for something smaller to fit inside your handbag? Check out our sulphate free 100ml Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray which is perfect for getting ready on-the-go.
  • Invisible Extra Firm Hold Hairspray will keep your hair in place all day.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Aqua, t-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, PPG-12 Dimethicone, Denatonium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake can thoroughly before use. Spray evenly holding can 20-30 cm away from hair

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

42 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells beautiful

3 stars

I bought this a month ago and it smells great doesnt hold for to long but definitely liked the product it's a lovely coloured bottle nice and bright so it stands out for the rest which I really like . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps hair in place

4 stars

I have fine hair which I find often loses styles - if I curl my hair, it usually drops as soon as I go outside. This hairspray does a good job in keeping styles in place, and doesn’t feel too crunchy or gross on my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold

4 stars

I brought this a month ago and I was happy with the results shown by this product I tried many different hairstyles to test the hold but it was great I would highly recommend this to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it!

5 stars

Perfect hairspray for what I need. I have medium length, thick hair and this is perfect for flattening any loose frizzy hairs and slicking back a pony tail. You get so much product aswell so it lasts you ages. My new favourite hairspray! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasted all night

4 stars

After using this for a little while I’ve found it great, I’ve used this on nights out, days in the rain, used it with my hood up and everytime it’s kept my hair looking great, nice and shiny and healthy looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell

5 stars

This hairspray is my new favourite. It holds all my styles in place whether it be a natural curl or a pinup. It smells like no other spray I’ve ever had and leaves a coconut fragrance on my hair. It sprays out evenly without any splattering and doesn’t leave a coating on my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job!

5 stars

This hairspray is perfect for my hair. I have quite thick, heavy hair and this hairspray works at keeping my hair in the right place. Don’t have to use too much for it to be effective and lasts a long time while not leaving a horrible sticky feeling in my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good not great

3 stars

Although this hairspray is great when you apply it, by the afternoon I get whispy bits of hair and it doesn’t look as neat as when it is applied. I wouldn’t say it is extra firm hold. The smell can be overpowering but it is nice in moderation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold!

4 stars

I really like this hairspray, firstly the design is nice and colourful and it comes in a good size! It keeps an extra firm hold, for the whole day, without any sticky residue. The spray feels lightweight in the hair and makes your hair look nice and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

This product is absolutely amazing! Usually I struggle to put on as much hairspray as I need because the smell causes me to cough but this hairspray smells amazing and holds so well! I will definitely be purchasing it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

