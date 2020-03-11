By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vo5 Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

4.5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Vo5 Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml
£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

  • As with all the new VO5 Hairspray range, the Invisible Firm Hairspray has a new Coconut fragrance to leave your hair feeling and smelling great.
  • The VO5 Invisible Firm Hold Hairspray is a medium-hold hairspray with a hold level of 3 out of 5. It’s super quick and easy to use with an ultra-fine, fast drying spray. You can say goodbye to sticky hair as all our hairsprays have been created to leave no sticky residue. Worried about frizz? You shouldn’t be. The Firm hold hairspray has a 24-hour humidity protection to prevent frizz all day long. Our hairsprays even have a UV filter! Before blow your luscious locks make sure you use a heat defence / heat protect spray.
  • About VO5
  • At VO5 we believe hair shouldn’t be dull, life shouldn’t be boring and you should never restrict your self-expression.
  • The VO5 brand brings music & style together: for better hair days every day.
  • Check out the full VO5 line-up on the website to discover more ways to remix your style with the UK’s #1 styling brand*.
  • For more style and music inspiration, follow VO5 on social:
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vo5/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VO5UK/
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/vo5
  • Hair Play Every Day
  • *Based on Nielsen ScanTrack (Total UK, excluding NI) data for Hair Styling, 12-months to 22nd April 2017 (Copyright © 2017, The Nielsen Company)
  • As with all the new VO5 Hairspray range, the Invisible Firm Hairspray has a new Coconut fragrance to leave your hair feeling and smelling great.
  • STYLE TIP: Spray a little on to a brush and use to control flyaway ends.
  • Get hair styling with the new VO5 Hairspray range. Whether you are after a natural, flexible hold or looking to lock your look with a firmer hold, VO5’s new easy-to-navigate Hairspray range is here to meet your needs.
  • Try the new VO5 Flexible Hold Hairspray (hold level 2/5) for a natural-feeling, flexible hold! This hairspray creates volume , enhances thickness and fullness of hair.
  • Looking for something smaller to fit inside your handbag? Check out our 100ml Invisible Ultimate Hold Hairspray which is perfect for getting ready on-the-go.
  • This sulphate free VO5 Firm Hold Hairspray will keep your hair in place all day.
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, t-Butyl Alcohol, Aqua, Benzophenone-4, PPG-12 Dimethicone, Denatonium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake can thoroughly before use. Spray evenly holding can 20-30 cm away from hair

Warnings

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing hold

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and I’m absolutely over the mood with how well it holds my hair in place! I would definitely be recommending it to family and friends! Actually my mums already bought it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely !

4 stars

I’m not using this type of product that much as it’s not great for my hair I like to have one at home in case. This one do the job we’re hoping and smells great I was surprised not to smell this usual bar smell of those products. Will definitely recommend to my friends ! A bad point is that the lid arrived broken but it might not be the company’s fault [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hold!

4 stars

I don't usually use hair sprays as they make my hair too sticky but not this one! It smells great, holds my hair in place for good few hours. The bottle is big and it will last for ages. I would highly recommend it for curly and wavy hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dream hold

5 stars

I love the hold of this spray! Been using it for 2 3 weeks now and safe to say that i have never been in love with any hairspray this much! Perfectly jold my curls too and dont make them frizzy at same time that too on amazing price! I mean what else you want! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Huge

5 stars

I wasn't expecting this to be so big! But the can is huge. It will certainly keep me going for a while! It keeps my hair in place and doesn't have a strong smell. it also hasn't left my hair rock hard like some do! I'd highly recommend. It does what it should! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

I absolutely adore this hairspray. It’s light weight, had a lovely smell and cones in a huge bottle. The product doesn’t clump in hair and is extremely easy to brush out if needed. This is my new fave! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Firm hold spray.

4 stars

This VO5 hairspray works really well to hold my curls in place without making the the curls clumpy and stuck together. I use this after styling and then gently brush out and it lasts all day! The can is huge so the value for money is great, and you don't need much product either. Good all rounder for straight or curly styles with all day hold that isn't unpleasant in the hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold

5 stars

I cant recommend this product enough, I dont usually use alot of product in my hair so I'm very sceptical about what I apply to it. First thought was it's not sticky, whatsoever!! Second thought was it smells amazing, I thought the coconut scent would be over powered by the usual smell of hairspray but its smells beautiful, the hold ofcourse is just as great, 100% worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good all rounder hairspray

4 stars

The VO5 firm hold hairspray is a good all rounder for someone looking to try a new hairspray. I struggle to find hairspray with hold that lasts more than a few hours, but this hairspray lasted all day. I did find that it made my hair crispy and a little sticky and although this is to be expected I did find it was worse than other hairsprays I have tried, hence the 4 star rating. I think the price is fair but could be made cheaper to make it better value. The design of the bottle is very eye catching and colourful - I feel it would be easy to find amongst the other products on the shelf. I would definitely buy this hairspray again, especially for a night out as I move around a lot and the hairspray still held my hair in place. If the formula was less sticky, it would have been 5 stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

ok but slightly disappointed with hold

3 stars

I tried this hairspray on curled hair and unfortunately curls didn't last very long (around 2 hours) I was outside for about 30 minutes and it was a bit windy so that may be why and worth another try but thought it would be more long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

