Vo5 Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

Amazing hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th January 2020 I bought this a few weeks ago and I’m absolutely over the mood with how well it holds my hair in place! I would definitely be recommending it to family and friends! Actually my mums already bought it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2020 I’m not using this type of product that much as it’s not great for my hair I like to have one at home in case. This one do the job we’re hoping and smells great I was surprised not to smell this usual bar smell of those products. Will definitely recommend to my friends ! A bad point is that the lid arrived broken but it might not be the company’s fault [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good hold! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 I don't usually use hair sprays as they make my hair too sticky but not this one! It smells great, holds my hair in place for good few hours. The bottle is big and it will last for ages. I would highly recommend it for curly and wavy hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dream hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th January 2020 I love the hold of this spray! Been using it for 2 3 weeks now and safe to say that i have never been in love with any hairspray this much! Perfectly jold my curls too and dont make them frizzy at same time that too on amazing price! I mean what else you want! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Huge 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 I wasn't expecting this to be so big! But the can is huge. It will certainly keep me going for a while! It keeps my hair in place and doesn't have a strong smell. it also hasn't left my hair rock hard like some do! I'd highly recommend. It does what it should! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th December 2019 I absolutely adore this hairspray. It’s light weight, had a lovely smell and cones in a huge bottle. The product doesn’t clump in hair and is extremely easy to brush out if needed. This is my new fave! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Firm hold spray. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th December 2019 This VO5 hairspray works really well to hold my curls in place without making the the curls clumpy and stuck together. I use this after styling and then gently brush out and it lasts all day! The can is huge so the value for money is great, and you don't need much product either. Good all rounder for straight or curly styles with all day hold that isn't unpleasant in the hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th November 2019 I cant recommend this product enough, I dont usually use alot of product in my hair so I'm very sceptical about what I apply to it. First thought was it's not sticky, whatsoever!! Second thought was it smells amazing, I thought the coconut scent would be over powered by the usual smell of hairspray but its smells beautiful, the hold ofcourse is just as great, 100% worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good all rounder hairspray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th November 2019 The VO5 firm hold hairspray is a good all rounder for someone looking to try a new hairspray. I struggle to find hairspray with hold that lasts more than a few hours, but this hairspray lasted all day. I did find that it made my hair crispy and a little sticky and although this is to be expected I did find it was worse than other hairsprays I have tried, hence the 4 star rating. I think the price is fair but could be made cheaper to make it better value. The design of the bottle is very eye catching and colourful - I feel it would be easy to find amongst the other products on the shelf. I would definitely buy this hairspray again, especially for a night out as I move around a lot and the hairspray still held my hair in place. If the formula was less sticky, it would have been 5 stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]