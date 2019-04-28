By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gressingham Duck Legs 462G

4(2)Write a review
Gressingham Duck Legs 462G
£ 4.00
£8.66/kg

Product Description

  • 2 Deliciously Simple Duck Legs
  • For recipes, how-to videos and top tips visit our website at: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • The well-bred duck
  • The Gressingham Duck® is a unique breed that first came about when the flavourful Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin duck, now renowned for its superior taste and succulence making it a favourite amongst restaurant chefs. Gressingham Ducks is grown and packed on Red Tractor assured farms and factories in East Anglia.
  • From our British farms
  • Cooks in 90 mins
  • Pack size: 462g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C.Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For use by date see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 180°C /Fan 160°C /Gas Mark 4 and remove all packaging...
1 Prick skin & season...
...Pat the skin of the duck legs with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Prick the skin and season with salt and black pepper, if desired.
2 Roast in oven...
...Place on a wire rack above a roasting tray and cook in the middle of the oven for 90 minutes.
3 Rest & serve...
...Rest the meat for 10 minutes and then serve.
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Contains bones.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Return to

  • Something to say?
  • Drop us a line at:
  • feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • or
  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Net Contents

462g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g(cooked as per instructions) Per Leg
Energy (kJ)10201000
(kcal)244239
Fat 15g15g
of which Saturates 4.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 27g26g
Salt 0.26g0.26g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I have cooked Gressingham Duck Legs twice now. Th

4 stars

I have cooked Gressingham Duck Legs twice now. The first time, following instructions, the timing given in the oven was far too long and resulted in them being totally overcooked. The second time I lowered the oven heat slightly and cooked them for only 30 mins. and they were delicious. Please inform the firm that the labelling is wrong.

Now Unavailable

4 stars

I would rate this product with 5 stars but unfortunately Tesco does not appear to sell fresh duck legs any more. Why is this?

Usually bought next

Gressingham Duck Breast Fillets 397G

£ 8.50
£21.42/kg

Tesco Red Cabbage Each

£ 0.59
£0.59/each

Offer

Tesco Oranges Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Gressingham Duck Fillets 250G (C)

£ 4.50
£18.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here