Gressingham Duck Legs 462G

I have cooked Gressingham Duck Legs twice now. The first time, following instructions, the timing given in the oven was far too long and resulted in them being totally overcooked. The second time I lowered the oven heat slightly and cooked them for only 30 mins. and they were delicious. Please inform the firm that the labelling is wrong.
Now Unavailable
I would rate this product with 5 stars but unfortunately Tesco does not appear to sell fresh duck legs any more. Why is this?