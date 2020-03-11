Tresemme Salon Finish Extra Hold Hair Spray 250Ml

Absolutely happy!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2018 I've tested a few days with my and my daughter's hairs. Now we can make our hair like we want, and they will stay like that all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of the best hairsprays 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2018 After making waves and using TRESemme hairspray i change mind and i wanted to have a stright hair. It wasnt problem at all! You can brush your hair without any sticky feeling. And it doesnt mean its weak. Have a long lasting effect. First time i didnt wash my hair after using hairspray.Brushing dont damage hair , awesome! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fab hairspray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2018 I don't usually use TRESemme but this hairspray is great, the hold last's all day, brushes out fast and no sticky feeling. Will be swapping this for my usual spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2018 Great hairspray. It worked well in all weather conditions. Will buy in the future. My hair doesnt normally hold a style well but this hairspray really held up and my style lasted all day and well into the evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great holding hair spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2018 I have fine hair but a lot of it and most days I will wear my hair up in a ponytail. I started using the Tressemme hair spray every morning before work. It holds my hair in place all day without weighing it down or making it feel or appear sticky. The mist is very fine so you can use as little or as much as you like without going over board. It is also easy to wash out and doesn't dry out my hair. I would love to buy a smaller bottle so I can pop it in my handbag for nights outs or dinner as the 500ml comes in a huge can! Overall, I would highly recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds my curls all day long 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2018 A great hairspray. It held my curls beautiful and lasted all day long. I really like how evenly the sprayer works and it made my hair smell great too! I would repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Exta Hold Hairspray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2018 I tried this hairspray for a couple of times before giving the review. I have to say, it works under any weather condition and has a lovely fragrance (a strong one, but still lovely!). It doesn't even leave residues or sticky hair and it does easily brush off. It does the job and it last the whole day, although I wouldn't say it has the Extra Hold it claims. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2018 Finally I found hair spray for me! My hairs are no sticky and stays all eyes long. Thank you TRESemme! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme extra hold hairspray 500ml 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 I think this is hairspray is fantastic. I have straight, fly away, very fine hair and this hairspray has given me a whole different hairstyle. I have managed to curl my hair and it has stayed in all night for a wedding. For an up-do during the day it is great for all the little fly away strays at the front, it holds them but doesn't feel solid like you've put hairspray on. Has a nice smell and doesn't leave hair feeling sticky. Washes out easily. Loving the fact I can have a different hairstyle for day and evening thanks to this hairspray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]