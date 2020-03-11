By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Salon Finish Extra Hold Hair Spray 250Ml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays. Whether you want to fully secure your look, or to help take control of your frizz for 24 hours, TRESemmé has a range of hairsprays to meet the level of hold you need. To freeze your look in a flash, why not try a TRESemmé hard hold hairspray with level 5 hold to ensure your updos will not fall flat with this hardworking product. For a lighter all-day touchable hold try a level 3, allowing your locks to move naturally whilst giving you the control and grip you need to help tame frizz and flyaways. All TRESemmé hairsprays are non-sticky to the touch and brush out easily.
  • To apply TRESemmé Hairspray, spray from 10-12 inches away from your dry hair, one section at a time. For a stronger hold, layer more coats just where you want more control. For maximum fullness, flip your hair upside down and mist all over to set.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you think TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray is one of the best hairsprays, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays
  • Whatever your style, get frizz - free smooth hair all day
  • A natural hold without stiffness or stickiness
  • Brushes out in an instant at the end of a long day
  • Achieve a strong but not stiff hold, keeping your style in place and protecting from humidity with this hard hold hairspray
  • All day natural hold & 24 hour frizz control
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copol, Benzophenone-4, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Hungary

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

Absolutely happy!!!

5 stars

I've tested a few days with my and my daughter's hairs. Now we can make our hair like we want, and they will stay like that all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One of the best hairsprays

5 stars

After making waves and using TRESemme hairspray i change mind and i wanted to have a stright hair. It wasnt problem at all! You can brush your hair without any sticky feeling. And it doesnt mean its weak. Have a long lasting effect. First time i didnt wash my hair after using hairspray.Brushing dont damage hair , awesome! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fab hairspray

5 stars

I don't usually use TRESemme but this hairspray is great, the hold last's all day, brushes out fast and no sticky feeling. Will be swapping this for my usual spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Product

5 stars

Great hairspray. It worked well in all weather conditions. Will buy in the future. My hair doesnt normally hold a style well but this hairspray really held up and my style lasted all day and well into the evening. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great holding hair spray

5 stars

I have fine hair but a lot of it and most days I will wear my hair up in a ponytail. I started using the Tressemme hair spray every morning before work. It holds my hair in place all day without weighing it down or making it feel or appear sticky. The mist is very fine so you can use as little or as much as you like without going over board. It is also easy to wash out and doesn't dry out my hair. I would love to buy a smaller bottle so I can pop it in my handbag for nights outs or dinner as the 500ml comes in a huge can! Overall, I would highly recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds my curls all day long

5 stars

A great hairspray. It held my curls beautiful and lasted all day long. I really like how evenly the sprayer works and it made my hair smell great too! I would repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Exta Hold Hairspray

4 stars

I tried this hairspray for a couple of times before giving the review. I have to say, it works under any weather condition and has a lovely fragrance (a strong one, but still lovely!). It doesn't even leave residues or sticky hair and it does easily brush off. It does the job and it last the whole day, although I wouldn't say it has the Extra Hold it claims. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome!!!

5 stars

Finally I found hair spray for me! My hairs are no sticky and stays all eyes long. Thank you TRESemme! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme extra hold hairspray 500ml

5 stars

I think this is hairspray is fantastic. I have straight, fly away, very fine hair and this hairspray has given me a whole different hairstyle. I have managed to curl my hair and it has stayed in all night for a wedding. For an up-do during the day it is great for all the little fly away strays at the front, it holds them but doesn't feel solid like you've put hairspray on. Has a nice smell and doesn't leave hair feeling sticky. Washes out easily. Loving the fact I can have a different hairstyle for day and evening thanks to this hairspray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé - best hairspray ever

5 stars

After using Tresemme for over a week now I can honestly say that it is the best hairspray I've ever used and here's why: 1. It smells lush. Really fresh and not at all chemical-y like some brands. 2. It keeps the style in place ALL day and night. Mine didn't budge 3. It brushes out easily and doesn't leave any little white bits behind like some other well known brands. 4. Its a huge bottle and I can imagine will last ages as it doesn't take much to hold the style. Overall, I'm converted and will be switching from my current brand to TRESemmeé [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

