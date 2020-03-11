By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Freeze Hold Hair Spray 250Ml

4.5(92)Write a review
Tresemme Freeze Hold Hair Spray 250Ml
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays. Whether you want to fully secure your look, or to help take control of your frizz for 24 hours, TRESemmé has a range of hairsprays to meet the level of hold you need. To freeze your look in a flash, why not try a TRESemmé hard hold hairspray with level 5 hold to ensure your updos will not fall flat with this hardworking product. For a lighter all-day touchable hold try a level 3, allowing your locks to move naturally whilst giving you the control and grip you need to help tame frizz and flyaways. All TRESemmé hairsprays are non-sticky to the touch and brush out easily.
  • To apply TRESemmé Hairspray, spray from 10-12 inches away from your dry hair, one section at a time. For a stronger hold, layer more coats just where you want more control. For maximum fullness, flip your hair upside down and mist all over to set.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you think TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hairspray is one of the best hairsprays, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays
  • Whatever your style, get frizz - free smooth hair all day
  • A natural hold without stiffness or stickiness
  • Brushes out in an instant at the end of a long day
  • Achieve the maximum hold to secure your look all day with this hard hold hairspray
  • All day natural hold & 24 hour frizz control
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copol, Propane, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Aminomethyl Propanol, Benzophenone-4, Parfum, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Hungary

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

92 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

TRESemme Freeze Hold Hairspray

4 stars

I tend to only use hairspray to hold curls which I found this worked really well for, it has a really fine spray which makes it easy to not over use, it isn’t sticky and doesn’t feel too stiff once in your hair. It does have a slight tinge of that typical hairspray smell but that doesn’t put me off as I have tried ones in the past that smell horrendous, this is much more pleasant. I also think the price is fair for the size of the bottle and the performance. Overall I think this is a good product and I do rate TRESemme as a brand so I will definitely continue to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs trewin

5 stars

Tresemme freeze hold hairspray gave my hair great hold which lasted all day, although it left my hair very stiff it still brushed out easily the next day. The hair spray has a great suttle smell to it which I love. It had great results on both long and short hair as my boys all decided it was a great hair spray for them too!! Will definitely be purchasing this again in bulk as my boys keep stealing it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Hold

4 stars

The hold on this hairspray is absolutely phenomenal, unlike any other hairspray I’ve ever used. I’ve got naturally curly hair which I straighten regularly, I’ve tried it out when my hair is natural and straight and it works. When it’s straight, this hairspray keeps away fly seats and when it’s natural it holds the curl so well. The only problem I have is that the can is so big, it’s hard to hold in my hand which makes it dry awkward to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray

5 stars

TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray is the Best. My hair stays the same all day! I have lots of curly hair and it is hard to keep them looking good whole day. Now with TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray I do not need to worry. Next day I can brush my hair easily. And very important to me is nice, delicate smell. Definitely it will be my hair spray now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

FreezING weather? Freeze Hold Hairspray

5 stars

New Year, New Me? New Year New hairspray. This was a giant can that my own criticism means it's tricky to hold in one hand. The scent is light and not overpowering. The hold kept my ponytail in place all day without looking ovely held or feeling like it was going to take me half an hour to brush it out at the end of the night. A fine mist was all that was required and the nozzle meant I could place the hairspray in certain areas without getting strands of my hair sticky. I'll be using this product again and one plus of the size means it will last me ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Freeze Hair Spray

5 stars

I got a stubborn hair which despite my efforts won't hold a beautiful curls nor waves. I always looked with jealousy at girls with day long curls up till now! Thanks to Tresemme hair spray my hair style last long, a day long!!! It holds great without making hairs look like a helmet and I was really impressed at how smooth my hair felt. It also doesn't fill the room with an intensive smell (which is an added bonus for me). However can size is big, it's still easy to hold. All in all, it's a winner for me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESsemme freeze hold hairspay

5 stars

Large canister however easy to use. The oroduct feels light on hair and not heavy. Great hold lasts all day without leaving hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ultra amazing hold

5 stars

Amazing hold and not too hard. Didn’t look like I had it on where some ultra hold does. I went out at 8 am for work came home at 4:30 pm and it is still in place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hairspray

5 stars

I tested TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hairspray for about 2 weeks and I have to say it is perfect for parties and windy weather.The hairstyle stays perfect all night long.You can easily comb your hair after the night out and leave no trace on them.The smell is pleasant for me.Hairspray also added volume to my hair so I very happy about because I have tiny hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the label!

3 stars

Due to the windy weather in London, I usually use hairspray a couple of time a week. The TRESemme Freeze Hold Hairspray does exactly what it states in the name - it freezes and holds your hairstyle all day. The package conveniently arrived just in time for the Christmas period - perfect for all the dinner parties! I found the hairspray slightly too strong for my liking. It's not a hairspray I would use daily, but definitely one for special occasions where you need you hair to stay glued in one place. I felt that it left my hair slightly sticky and greasy the next day after brushing the hairspray out. Overall, it's a product that I would recommend and use for special occasions but as an everyday hairspray it's slightly too strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 92 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Freeze Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Vo5 Mega Hold Gel Spray 200Ml

£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Salon Finish Extra Hold Hair Spray 250Ml

£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Dove Original Bar Soap 2X100g

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here