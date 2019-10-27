By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g
£ 0.77
£0.51/100g
Eaach smoky bacon bag
  • Energy560kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Beef and onion flavour potato crisps, 2 Roast chicken flavour potato crisps, 2 Smoky bacon flavour potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • 2 Beef & Onion 2 Roast Chicken 2 Smoky Bacon BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
Fat33.7g8.4g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate50.5g12.6g
Sugars1.5g0.4g
Fibre3.0g0.8g
Protein6.5g1.6g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  Each bag
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Smoked Dextrose, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat33.7g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate50.5g12.6g
    Sugars1.5g0.4g
    Fibre3.0g0.8g
    Protein6.5g1.6g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  Each bag
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2235kJ / 536kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2235kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat33.4g8.3g
    Saturates3.0g0.7g
    Carbohydrate51.4g12.9g
    Sugars1.6g0.4g
    Fibre3.6g0.9g
    Protein5.7g1.4g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  Each bag
    • Energy560kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.5g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239kJ / 537kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Sage, Thyme, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2239kJ / 537kcal560kJ / 134kcal
    Fat34.1g8.5g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate49.3g12.3g
    Sugars2.9g0.7g
    Fibre3.7g0.9g
    Protein6.5g1.6g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good crisps, crunchy and nice flavours, bette

5 stars

Very good crisps, crunchy and nice flavours, better than branded ones. Please Tesco could you make a Marmite flavour crisp (Yeast Extract) Obviously you couldn't call them Marmite flavour.

Tasttttttty.

5 stars

Very good. All the ones you like in one packet.

Not vegan

1 stars

Although labelled vegan, the beef & onion have whey powder in them. So not vegan!

Crunchy and very good value

4 stars

I really like these as they are more crunchy than the named brands although the flavour was a little bit milder , they are the same weight but only half the price of the big brands so they are great value and I would buy them again.

Great Flavours

5 stars

Tesco meaty crisps 6 pack contains beef, chicken and smoky bacon varieties, all taste great and I prefer them to other more expensive brands.

Good combination of flavours

5 stars

Bought this product for lunch boxrs and snacks at home. All flavours liked by family so none left lurking in cupboard for months.

Tesco meaty crisps

4 stars

Good flavours,fresh and crispy.

