Tesco Meaty Variety Crisps 6X25g

Very good crisps, crunchy and nice flavours, better than branded ones. Please Tesco could you make a Marmite flavour crisp (Yeast Extract) Obviously you couldn't call them Marmite flavour.
Tasttttttty.
Very good. All the ones you like in one packet.
Not vegan
Although labelled vegan, the beef & onion have whey powder in them. So not vegan!
Crunchy and very good value
I really like these as they are more crunchy than the named brands although the flavour was a little bit milder , they are the same weight but only half the price of the big brands so they are great value and I would buy them again.
Great Flavours
Tesco meaty crisps 6 pack contains beef, chicken and smoky bacon varieties, all taste great and I prefer them to other more expensive brands.
Good combination of flavours
Bought this product for lunch boxrs and snacks at home. All flavours liked by family so none left lurking in cupboard for months.
Tesco meaty crisps
Good flavours,fresh and crispy.