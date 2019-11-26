By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Milk Chocolate Cookie Bites 20 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Milk Chocolate Cookie Bites 20 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

One cookie
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1968kJ / 469kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Milk chocolate chip cookies.
  • Made with Milk Chocolate Oven baked for a sweet dunkable treat.
  • Made with Milk Chocolate Oven baked for a sweet dunkable treat.
  • Made with milk chocolate
  • Oven baked for a sweet, dunkable treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (8%), Palm Oil, Golden Syrup, Butter (Milk), Water, Dried Skimmed Milk, Egg, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate Chips contains: Sugar, Milk Solids, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 20 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

20 x Cookies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (13g)
Energy1968kJ / 469kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat20.7g2.7g
Saturates6.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate64.5g8.4g
Sugars36.5g4.7g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein5.6g0.7g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Its just awful

1 stars

Its just awful

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Millionaire Bites 22 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins 16 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.11/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here