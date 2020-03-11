By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwarzkopf Got2b Powder'ful Volumising Styling Powder 10G

£ 4.00
£40.00/100g

Product Description

  • Volumizing Styling Powder
  • It's got to be got2b!
  • Break the rules for how you style with got2b Powder'ful volumizing styling powder & take your volume to new heights! This fantastic, weightless formula texturizes each hair strand to create maximum volume at the roots - in an instant!
  • Instant volume and root boost
  • Pack size: 10G

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Silica Silylate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Shake a small amount into your palm and rub hands together. You'll see the powder disappear but you'll still feel it on your hands. Distribute into dry hair, focusing on the roots, for and Instant root boost & volume.
  • Tips:
  • For an extra volume boost, shake powder directly into the roots of your hair, using your fingertips to work it in - for big styles with plenty of volume.

Warnings

  • Do not inhale. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Henkel Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ.

Return to

  • For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
  • UK 0800 3289214
  • IRL 1800 535 634
  • Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
  • www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents

10g ℮

Safety information

