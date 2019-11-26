By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

One bite
  • Energy282kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880kJ / 449kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Oat flapjack bites made with golden syrup.
  • Made with golden Syrup Baked with oats for a soft chewy snack.
  • Made with golden Syrup Baked with oats for a soft chewy snack.
  • Made with golden syrup
  • Baked with oats for a soft, chewy snack
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Oats (40%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, egg and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

20 x Flapjack Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1880kJ / 449kcal282kJ / 67kcal
Fat22.1g3.3g
Saturates10.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate54.5g8.2g
Sugars30.3g4.5g
Fibre4.2g0.6g
Protein6.0g0.9g
Salt0.40g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Millionaire Bites 22 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Chocolate Cornflake Bites 15 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco Crispy Caramel Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here