Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack
- Energy282kJ 67kcal3%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880kJ / 449kcal
Product Description
- 20 Oat flapjack bites made with golden syrup.
- Made with golden Syrup Baked with oats for a soft chewy snack.
- Made with golden syrup
- Baked with oats for a soft, chewy snack
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Oats (40%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, egg and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Tub. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
Net Contents
20 x Flapjack Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1880kJ / 449kcal
|282kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|54.5g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|30.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
