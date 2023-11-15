Garnier Nutrisse 10.1 Ice Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

With Garnier Nutrisse Crème, nourished hair means better colour - all from the comfort of your own home. Our new colour boost technology infuses colour into the fibre for richer, radiant, and long-lasting colour with up to 100% grey coverage. Intensely nourish your hair with our new after colour conditioner. Enriched with 5 fruit oils, and silicone free for a natural feel, the conditioner restores the hair fibre, locks in colour and protects against dryness. Hair is left 5x stronger, 2x shinier and silkier. *Instrumental test Always do a patch test 48 hours before colouring How to find your shade? Your hair dye result will vary depending on your natural hair colour, If you are deciding between 2 shades always choose the lightest and remember that on grey hair dye will appear lighter. Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the blonde hair dye will be, for example blonde shades range from 7, Dark Blonde to 10, Very Light Blonde. The second number is the reflect which can be Natural (.0), Warm (.3, .4, .5, .6) or Cool (.1, .2). For example, 7.0 is a Natural Dark Blonde, 7.3 is a Golden Dark Blonde, and 10.1 is a Very Light Ash Blonde.

Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Conditioner For Dry Hair 350ml 3600542342933 - Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Shampoo For Dry Hair 350ml 3600542231572 - Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment 390ml

Rich long-lasting colour 5x stronger hair 2x shiner, silkier & nourished Up to 100% grey hair coverage Restoring conditioner enriched with 5 oils Vegan formula & up to 97% natural origin ingredients

Ingredients

1195359 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCl, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, Dimethicone, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C205004/1), 1190018 - Developer Crème: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. C201679/1), 1238538 E - Restoring Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Helianthius Annuus Seed Oil/ Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract/ Rosemary Leaf Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprlyl Gylcol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Certimonium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/ Fragrance, C249244/1, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage