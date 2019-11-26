Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

Melt in your mouth
Great quality, soft and gooey and just that little bit crunch with the chocolate piece on top, mouth meltingly lovely.
Scrumptious
Gorgeous, everyone in my family loves these! Very soft inside, never dry and great offer.
No chocolate chips at all
My chocolate brownie bites had NO chocolate chips in at all :( this really ruined my box of brownies
More palm oil
Not having a good day - on checking the contents of these and other common items on my list - contains PALM OIL
Pop 'em until you drop
I've eaten many a 'Brownie Bite' from all the major competitors, however, I have never tasted one better than those available from Tesco's. Each time one is consumed its like I'm an explorer for my taste buds and I've just discovered a whole new continent. So much so I've sworn off any other inferior branded bites, and only stick with the best of the best, I've even seen if Tesco's do wholesale to really get a whole load of the good stuff, unfortunately for me, but fortunately for my body they do not.