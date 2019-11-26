By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

One brownie (11g)
  • Energy182kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dark Chocolate Chunks (8%), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate Chunks contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 20 servings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

20 x Chocolate Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (11g)
Energy1655kJ / 394kcal182kJ / 43kcal
Fat15.0g1.7g
Saturates6.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate58.0g6.4g
Sugars36.8g4.0g
Fibre3.1g0.3g
Protein5.3g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 20 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Melt in your mouth

5 stars

Great quality, soft and gooey and just that little bit crunch with the chocolate piece on top, mouth meltingly lovely.

Scrumptious

5 stars

Gorgeous, everyone in my family loves these! Very soft inside, never dry and great offer.

No chocolate chips at all

1 stars

My chocolate brownie bites had NO chocolate chips in at all :( this really ruined my box of brownies

More palm oil

1 stars

Not having a good day - on checking the contents of these and other common items on my list - contains PALM OIL

Pop 'em until you drop

5 stars

I've eaten many a 'Brownie Bite' from all the major competitors, however, I have never tasted one better than those available from Tesco's. Each time one is consumed its like I'm an explorer for my taste buds and I've just discovered a whole new continent. So much so I've sworn off any other inferior branded bites, and only stick with the best of the best, I've even seen if Tesco's do wholesale to really get a whole load of the good stuff, unfortunately for me, but fortunately for my body they do not.

