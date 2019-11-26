Tesco Mini Shortbread Bites 20 Pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205kJ / 528kcal
Product Description
- 20 Shortcake bites.
- Crumbly and buttery
- Oven baked for a simple sweet treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Allergy Advice! Also, may contain nuts and egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Tub. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
20 x Shortcake
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each bite (typically 12g) contains
|Energy
|2205kJ / 528kcal
|265kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|13.1g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58.1g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|25.8g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
