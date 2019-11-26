By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Shortbread Bites 20 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mini Shortbread Bites 20 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Each bite contains
  • Energy265kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205kJ / 528kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Shortcake bites.
  • Crumbly and buttery
  • Oven baked for a simple sweet treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Allergy Advice! Also, may contain nuts and egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

20 x Shortcake

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach bite (typically 12g) contains
Energy2205kJ / 528kcal265kJ / 63kcal
Fat29.3g3.5g
Saturates13.1g1.6g
Carbohydrate58.1g7.0g
Sugars25.8g3.1g
Fibre1.3g0.2g
Protein7.2g0.9g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here