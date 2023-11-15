Garnier Nutrisse 5.25 Ultra Frosted Chesnut Brown Permanent Hair Dye Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks Features ultra visible reflects for a vibrant & bold result Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils

Boosts your colour by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the hair fibre with colour boost technology Garnier is also proud to announce that we are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color intense bold permanent hair dye allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home, giving you vibrant long-lasting colour. With Nutrisse permanent hair dye, nourished hair means intense colour. Our new restoring after-colour conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil, cranberry oil, shea oil and argan oil, and nourishes hair even after colouring leaving it silky, 3x shinier*, 3x stronger** and up to 8 weeks of intense, vibrant colour. * Instrumental test vs uncoloured hair. ** Instrumental test vs coloured unconditioned hair. Our Nutrisse Ultra Color range works on all hair textures and even on dark hair, providing a long-lasting vibrant permanent colour. How to find your perfect brown shade for you: Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the Brown hair dye will be, for example brown shades range from 4, Dark Brown to 6, Light Brown. The second number is the reflect which can be Natural (.0), Warm (.3, .4, .5, .6) or Cool (.1, .2). For example, 5.0 is a Natural Medium Brown, 4.3 is a Golden Dark Brown, and 5.12 is a Glacial Brown. Always check the back of pack to see if it is the right shade for you. Try Davina McCall's Shade 5.0 Mocha Brown.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color bold, intense at home hair dye gives you nourished, vibrant, long-lasting hair colour. The exclusive colour boost technology boots your colour by infusing intense dyes at the heart of the fibre, for up to 8 weeks of intense bold colour. Choosing your perfect Nutrisse shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour - check the back of pack. Remember to always do your patch test 48 hours before colouring your hair at home. Top tips: Use an old towel as hair colour may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes.

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Vibrant Intense Permanent hair dye Up to 8 weeks of vibrant and intense colour The 5 oils conditioner restores hair to reveal up to 3x shinier hair and up to 3x stronger hair Nourished hair means intense colour Works on all hair textures Visible even on dark hair

Ingredients

1206550 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, C202789/1, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, C201680/1, 1238538 E - Restoring Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Helianthius Annuus Seed Oil/ Sunflower Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract/ Rosemary Leaf Extract, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Caprlyl Gylcol, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Certimonium Chloride, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum/ Fragrance, C249244/1, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage