Garnier Nutrisse 4.15 Ultra Coffee Brown Permanent Hair Dye

5(67)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 4.15 Ultra Coffee Brown Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • Features ultra visible reflects for a vibrant & bold result
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • Garnier Nutrisse 4.15 Ultra Iced Coffee Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • One of our Nutrisse Ultra Color range, ultra-dazzling long lasting colour for a more vivid, bright hair colour result
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color permanent nourishing hair colour allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Garnier Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our new after colour hair conditioner formula is now enriched with four oils: avocado oil, olive oil, cranberry oil and shea oil, to help nourish hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1206376 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, p-Aminophenol, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

67 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great hair dye

5 stars

Have used the nutrisse range in the past and it was very easy to apply to the head. The brown colour is quite lovely. The conditioner smells very fruity and delicious! However it’s very difficult to get the product out of the bottle towards the end of the conditioner. I do appreciate that the conditioner was included as some box dyes don’t include this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice to use

5 stars

I live this hair dye, so easy and simple to use. Gentle on my skin and my hair, and doesn't stain my forehead when it drips on my skin. Smells pleasant too. Great colour, covers my few greys. Couldn't ask for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great product that works every time

5 stars

I've used this garnier alot over the years for my hair colour & I always love trying new shades but this is 1 that I go back to regularly. It's a lovely colour that gives great shine & covers great. It's also 1 of the easiest products out there to use & is affordable too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour

3 stars

Great colour, easy application, has a bit of a smell when being applied but doesn’t last long, turns your hair a bit darker than it is. The colour not for me but I’d recommend if you like this type of brand and colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

I’ve used this dye in various shades for a few years and it didn’t disappoint. It’s so easy to mix the two ingredients and away you go. I have below shoulder length hair and there was plenty of dye to cover it all evenly. The product is the right consistency to work through the ends of my hair. It’s smells ok not too chemically like some other dyes. I left on for the maximum time stated to cover greys and it did the job. All over even colour and no greys. The colour came out as stated in the box which is fab as some can come up darker this Isi not it was perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a lovely colour

5 stars

Such a lovely colour with great tones, looks lovely in different light! Garnier assures their dyes are safe to use during pregnancy which is great. The included conditioner is fabulous, and leaves hair feeling soft and nourished afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best Hair colour brand!

5 stars

This hair colour brand is the best on the market.Easy to apply and I am always getting compliments about the multi tones in my hair. Even my hairdresser comments and how lovely the colour is. Thank you Garnier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant colour!

5 stars

Brilliant super lush colour what a difference it makes such luxury I feel on cloud nine! Highly recommend this product. It is just right for a super fun change and a super fun night out with the girls. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous dye!

5 stars

I love this dye, the colour is so rich. It's easy to apply and doesn't have that horrible hair dye smell. It actually smells quite fruity. The conditioner that comes with it is really luxurious, helps hold the colour and leaves your hair glossy and healthy looking. Have recommended this to friends already and will be stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

3 stars

I tried this on a friend as its not my normal colour. She hadnt dyed her hair before so we used the main method. We did her whole hair with one dye (shoulder length). It did t feel like it took long and was easy to apply. When we washed it off it did need to be washed from the bath straight away to avoid staining. The colour was good and covered greys really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 67 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

