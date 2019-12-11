By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colman's Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix 39G

5(1)Write a review
Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1436kJ 344kcal
    17%
  • Fat20g
    29%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1437kJ/

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with tomato and herbs for sausage casserole
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • For a vegan recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
  Why not try our delicious Colman's Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix 39g with tomato and herbs! Our Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix is also suitable for vegetarians, Free from Artificial Colours, Free from Artificial Preservatives and has No added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. Shopping List - Serves 4 Cooking time - 1 hour 1 sachet Colman's Sausage Casserole Seasoning Mix 1 tbsp vegetable oil 450g sausages 2 medium onions, sliced 115g mushrooms, sliced 1 red pepper, sliced (optional) 300ml cold water Preheat the oven to 180°C, 170°C fan assisted, Gas Mark 4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the sausages until browned, add the onions and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until softened. Place in an ovenproof casserole dish with the mushrooms and pepper. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the dish. Cover and cook for 1 hour. Enjoy with creamy mashed potato and seasonal vegetables. For Slow Cookers: Fry sausages and onion in 1 tbsp oil until browned. Place in slow cooker with mushrooms, pepper and sachet contents. Mix well, then stir in 300ml boiling water. Cover and cook on 'low' setting for 8-10 hours or 'high' setting for 4-6 hours. Slow cookers vary. Instructions are based on a 3 litre model. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called 'Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future.
  • A Seasoning Mix with Tomato and Herb for Sausage Casserole
  • Slow Cooker friendly!
  • Great tasting
  • Quick and Easy
  • Suitable for Vegetarians, no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Powder (20%), Corn Starch, Sugar, Paprika (4.5%), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Herbs (Sage, Parsley, Marjoram), Potassium Chloride, Pepper, Nutmeg, Lemon Juice Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
Net Contents

39g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1437kJ/1436kJ/17%
-341kcal344kcal
Fat 2.2g20g29%
of which saturates 0.7g7.3g37%
Carbohydrate 68g19g7%
of which sugars 22g8.1g9%
Fibre 6.4g5.3g
Protein 9g20g40%
Salt 3.4g1.3g22%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty.

5 stars

If you prefer less rich food then substitute with quorn sausages.

