Colman's Chicken Supreme Recipe Mix 38G
Product Description
- A seasoning mix with mushrooms and garlic
- For more information and meal ideas visit www.colmans.co.uk
- For a vegetarian recipe visit www.colmans.co.uk
- Find us on Twitter
- This packet of Colman's Chicken Supreme seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy
- This packet of Colman's Chicken Supreme seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping List (serves 4) 450g Chicken Breasts 175g Mushrooms 425ml Semi Skimmed Milk Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add the mushrooms. Blend the contents of the sachet with the milk and pour over the chicken. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Reduce the heat and simmer for 8 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked, stirring occasionally. Enjoy with freshly cooked rice and salad. Why not try serving your Chicken Supreme with freshly cooked rice and salad. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
- Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices
- A seasoning mix with mushrooms, garlic and nutmeg
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 38g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Potato Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder (7%), Sugar, Salt, Mushrooms (2.6%), Garlic (2%), Lactose (Milk), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Onion Powder (1.3%), Milk Proteins, Spices (Nutmeg, Pepper, Lovage Root), Parsley, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Lemon Juice Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1675kJ/
|1121kJ/
|13%
|-
|401kcal
|267kcal
|Fat
|12g
|7.3g
|10%
|of which saturates
|6.7g
|2.6g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|13g
|5%
|of which sugars
|12g
|7.3g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|12g
|37g
|74%
|Salt
|4.7g
|0.86g
|14%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
