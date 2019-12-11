Colman's Lamb Hotpot Recipe Mix 41G
Product Description
- A seasoning mix with onions and herbs for lamb hotpot
- This packet of Colman's Lamb Hotpot seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping List (serves 4) 450g Lean Stewing Lamb 2 Onions 3 Carrots 115g Frozen Peas (optional) 4 Potatoes Preheat the oven to 180°C, 170°C fan assisted, Gas Mark 4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the lamb and onions until browned. Place in an ovenproof casserole dish with the carrots and peas. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the dish. Place a layer of potatoes on top. Cover and cook in the oven for 2 hours or until lamb is tender. Remove the casserole lid 30 minutes from the end of cooking to crisp up the potatoes. Enjoy with seasonal vegetables. Why not try serving your Lamb Hotpot with seasonal vegetables. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
- Quickly create a hearty lamb hotpot that will satisfy the whole family!
- A delicious blend of rosemary, garlic and spices
- Quick and easy to prepare recipe
- Great tasting
- Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
- Pack size: 41g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Starch (Corn, Potato), Salt, Onion Powder (10%), Flavourings (contains Wheat), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Herbs (1.9%) (Rosemary, Thyme, Bay Leaves), Caramel Syrup, Spices (Garlic Powder, Pepper, Allspice, Cloves), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Tomato Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Milk, Egg, Celery and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
Net Contents
41g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1295kJ/
|1879kJ/
|22%
|-
|307kcal
|448kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|14g
|20%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.9g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|39g
|15%
|of which sugars
|4g
|7.6g
|8%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|8.1g
|Protein
|11g
|37g
|74%
|Salt
|12.1g
|2.3g
|38%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
