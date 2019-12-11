Colman's Tuna Pasta Bake Recipe Mix 44G

Lovely meal
Quick and easy meal for the whole family! My mum used to make me this as a child and now I make it for my family, it tastes amazing and if you haven’t tried it then you should!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ/
Wheat Flour, Tomato Powder (26%), Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Cheese Powder (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheese (Milk), Whey (Milk)) (4.5%), Onions (3%), Yeast Extract, Herbs (Parsley, Oregano, Thyme), Spices (Garlic, Paprika, Turmeric, Pepper), Potassium Chloride, Beetroot Powder, Flavourings, Lemon Juice Powder, Whey Powder (Milk)
Store in a cool, dry place.
United Kingdom
4 Servings
44g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1372kJ/
|2198kJ/
|26%
|-
|326kcal
|525kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|17g
|24%
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|6.7g
|34%
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|58g
|22%
|of which sugars
|26g
|8.6g
|10%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|4.8g
|Protein
|10g
|32g
|64%
|Salt
|8g
|2.2g
|37%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019