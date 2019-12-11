By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Tuna Pasta Bake Recipe Mix 44G

5(1)Write a review
Colman's Tuna Pasta Bake Recipe Mix 44G
£ 0.80
£1.82/100g

Offer

Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy2198kJ 525kcal
    26%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ/

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with tomato, cheese and spices for tuna pasta bake
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  • This packet of Colman's Tuna Pasta Bake seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping List (serves 4) 225g Pasta 425ml Semi Skimmed Milk 200g Can of Tuna 115g Frozen Sweetcorn 80g Cheese 25g Crisps Cook the pasta following the directions on the packet. Tip the contents of the sachet into a saucepan, add a splash of milk and mix well, then stir in remaining milk. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Add the tuna, sweetcorn and cooked pasta, simmer for 1 minute stirring continuously. Pour into an ovenproof dish. Top with crisps and cheese and place under a hot grill until golden. Enjoy with a mixed salad. Why not try serving your Tuna Pasta Bake with a mixed salad. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • Quickly and simply create a delicious tuna pasta bake to satisfy the whole family!
  • A delicious blend of cheese, tomatoes and herbs
  • Quick and easy to prepare recipe
  • Great tasting
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 44g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Powder (26%), Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Cheese Powder (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheese (Milk), Whey (Milk)) (4.5%), Onions (3%), Yeast Extract, Herbs (Parsley, Oregano, Thyme), Spices (Garlic, Paprika, Turmeric, Pepper), Potassium Chloride, Beetroot Powder, Flavourings, Lemon Juice Powder, Whey Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

44g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1372kJ/2198kJ/26%
-326kcal525kcal
Fat 2.8g17g24%
of which saturates 1.5g6.7g34%
Carbohydrate 62g58g22%
of which sugars 26g8.6g10%
Fibre 6.5g4.8g
Protein 10g32g64%
Salt 8g2.2g37%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely meal

5 stars

Quick and easy meal for the whole family! My mum used to make me this as a child and now I make it for my family, it tastes amazing and if you haven’t tried it then you should!

Usually bought next

Colman's Sausage Casserole Recipe Mix 39G

£ 0.80
£2.06/100g

Offer

Colman's Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix 50G

£ 0.80
£1.60/100g

Offer

Stockwell & Co Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G

£ 0.59
£0.58/100g

Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here