Mary Berrys Light Salad Dressing 235Ml

£ 2.40
£1.03/100ml

Product Description

  • Light Salad Dressing
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Recipes to inspire
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (17%), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar (8%), Cider Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour (2%), Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Parsley, Basil, Coarse Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe tip
  • Add a twist to salmon by mixing 1-2 tablespoons of dressing with breadcrumbs and spread onto the fillets before grilling. Can also be used as a marinade, dip or simply dress your favourite salad.
  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

  • For more inspiration go to: www.maryberrysfoods.co.uk or email us at: info@maryberrysfoods.co.uk
Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 20ml Serving
Energy 954kJ / 230kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat 19g4g
of which saturates 1.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate 14g3g
of which sugars 14g3g
Fibre 0.6g0.1g
Protein 0.8g0.2g
Salt 1.1g0.2g

