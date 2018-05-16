By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Menier White Chocolate Patissier 100G

Product Description

  • White Chocolate
  • The story of Menier dates back to 1816 when Jean Antoine Menier set up his company. Over the years the name Menier became renowned for the quality of its chocolate, winning many accolades and awards. Today Menier remains synonymous with chocolate of the highest quality.
  • For fine desserts and cakes
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Solids: 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts, Wheat, Gluten, Soy and Egg

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Importer address

  • Petty Wood & Co. Ltd,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS.

Distributor address

Return to

  • Please visit: www.menier.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (16.6g)%RI
Energy 2324 KJ (557 kcal)385 kJ (92 kcal)5%
Fat 33.0 g5.5 g8%
- Of which saturates 20.2 g3.4 g19%
Carbohydrate 56.1 g9.4 g4%
- Of which sugars 56.1 g9.4 g10%
Fibre 0.0 g0.0 g-
Protein 8.6 g1.4 g3%
Salt 0.2 g0.03 g0%

