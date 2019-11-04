By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Mackerel Pate 100G
£ 1.30
£1.30/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy443kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1108kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked mackerel fillets blended with mayonnaise, pink salmon, soft cheese and horseradish.
  • British Mackerel Made with soft cheese, balanced with lemon juice
  • British Mackerel Made with soft cheese, balanced with lemon juice
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Smoked Mackerel (47%), Pink Salmon (15%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Horseradish, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mustard Seed, Dried Egg, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour.

Smoked Mackerel contains: Mackerel (Fish), Salt.

Pink Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1108kJ / 267kcal443kJ / 107kcal
Fat21.3g8.5g
Saturates5.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g2.0g
Sugars1.3g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein13.6g5.4g
Salt1.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

2 days before Use By is too short

4 stars

Tastes great. But if you get it too late for lunch one day then you might have to eat the whole tub the next day, to use it by its Use by date!

Use by (next day)

4 stars

One of my favourites but have just had a delivery with the next days date.Not enough time to enjoy.

We really like this product, please let us know wh

5 stars

We really like this product, please let us know when it will next be available

VERY TASTY

5 stars

Just perfect on toast.

Great for a quick sandwich

5 stars

I am always disappointed when I can't find this item in store

