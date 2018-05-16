Menier Milk Chocolate Patissier 100G
New
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- The story of Menier dates back to 1816 when Jean Antoine Menier set his company. Over the years the name Menier became renowned for the quality of its chocolate, winning many accolades and awards. Today Menier remains synonymous with chocolate of the highest quality.
- For fine desserts and cakes
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Cocoa Solids: 29% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts, Wheat, Gluten, Soya and Egg
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Importer address
- Petty Wood & Co. Ltd,
- Andover,
- Hampshire.
- SP10 5NS.
Distributor address
- Petty Wood & Co. Ltd,
- Andover,
- Hampshire.
- SP10 5NS.
Return to
- Petty Wood & Co. Ltd,
- Andover,
- Hampshire.
- SP10 5NS.
- Please visit: www.menier.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (16.6g)
|%RI
|Energy
|2247 KJ (538 kcal)
|371 KJ (89 kcal)
|4%
|Fat
|30.4 g
|5.0 g
|7%
|- Of which saturates
|18.4 g
|3.1 g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|57.4 g
|9.5 g
|4%
|- Of which sugars
|56.6 g
|9.4 g
|10%
|Fibre
|2.8 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.03 g
|0%
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020