By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Bon Bons 200G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Bon Bons 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy477kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1909kJ / 453kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured toffee with a fine sugar dusting.
  • (BOP) OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help~: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am 6pm
  • HARD CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Molasses, Butteroil (Milk), Colour (Anthocyanins), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Beef Gelatine, Gelling Agent (Acacia).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1909kJ / 453kcal477kJ / 113kcal
Fat13.6g3.4g
Saturates6.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate81.7g20.4g
Sugars58.4g14.6g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein0.6g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Chewy?? in the wrong category, rock hard and awful

1 stars

Chewy?? in the wrong category, rock hard and awful.

Tasteless

1 stars

Awful. Nothing like a bon bon. Tasteless and not chewy. Don't waste your money!

Should be chewy!

3 stars

They have changed and are quite hard and, until recently displayed "hard as original" which I disagreed with.

Not what you expect. Not nice.

1 stars

Awful. Rock hard centre. Not chewy at all.

Good quality with a nice sweet strawberry taste.

5 stars

Good quality with a nice sweet strawberry taste. I buy these all the time.

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Chewy Raspberry Bonbons 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Wine Gums Sweets 250G

£ 0.89
£0.36/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here