Tesco Mint Assortment 200G

tasty mints
Would like more green toffees please as some packets only have 1 in !.
Great after dinner taste
Been ordering these mints for some time. They are a good assortment and good value.t
Very good
Very good selection of mint flavoured sweets good quality as well. Buy on a regular basis
Nice mix
Bought these last week to eat on a trip in car
Great tast
My wife likes them to and I do
Great taste
Always pleased to receive these mints, which we frequently purchase.Great taste.
MINTY
NICE ASSORTMENT SEEK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE
Tasty
Great value for momey
good as it gets
Great for chewing while watching the tele