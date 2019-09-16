Tesco Jelly Beans 200G

Yummy! For my Mum because she has Diabetes in cas
Yummy! For my Mum because she has Diabetes in case she feels faint
I need your jelly beans for my cakes.
These jelly beans was used to decorate home made cakes and i miss not being able to buy as they are out of stock. Please hurry and fill the shelves up soon with my jelly beans...........Please
OK cheap and cheerful, used for reward treats for my toddler.
Very sugary and not vegan friendly. You couldn't eat a lot in one go. We use these as treats for toilet training, so one at a time is OK.
Some were hard
I enjoy a few jelly beans sometimes, however these were not up to scratch, some were hard instead of chewy , mainly the red and purple,
Best Tasting Jelly Beans
Have tried the other jelly beans but the Tesco ones are the best yet, they are better tasting than the others the only complaint is not enough white ones and too many red but again the best jelly beans by far
Great price, kids just love them for a treat
Jelly beans
are very fruity and chewy
good value
good value for money, tasty