Tesco Jelly Beans 200G

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Jelly Beans 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy390kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ / 367kcal

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavoured jelly beans.
  • SOFT & FRUITY CENTRE Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Soft & fruity centre
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Citric Acid, Water, Flavourings, Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Acacia), Colours (Lutein, Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Safflower Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Spirulina Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1558kJ / 367kcal390kJ / 92kcal
Fat0.7g0.2g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate89.8g22.5g
Sugars57.4g14.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy! For my Mum because she has Diabetes in cas

5 stars

Yummy! For my Mum because she has Diabetes in case she feels faint

I need your jelly beans for my cakes.

5 stars

These jelly beans was used to decorate home made cakes and i miss not being able to buy as they are out of stock. Please hurry and fill the shelves up soon with my jelly beans...........Please

OK cheap and cheerful, used for reward treats for my toddler.

3 stars

Very sugary and not vegan friendly. You couldn't eat a lot in one go. We use these as treats for toilet training, so one at a time is OK.

Some were hard

3 stars

I enjoy a few jelly beans sometimes, however these were not up to scratch, some were hard instead of chewy , mainly the red and purple,

Best Tasting Jelly Beans

5 stars

Have tried the other jelly beans but the Tesco ones are the best yet, they are better tasting than the others the only complaint is not enough white ones and too many red but again the best jelly beans by far

Great price, kids just love them for a treat

5 stars

Great price, kids just love them for a treat

Jelly beans

4 stars

are very fruity and chewy

good value

5 stars

good value for money, tasty

