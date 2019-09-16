By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit Jellies 200G

4.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Fruit Jellies 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy362kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1447kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • An assortment of fruit flavour jelly sweets.
  • SUPER SOFT Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Capsanthin), Flavourings, Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1447kJ / 341kcal362kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate83.4g20.9g
Sugars64.0g16.0g
Fibre1.1g0.3g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesc fruit jellies sweets

5 stars

But I do not like that suddenly I cannot get them as often what's going on?

I buy these for an elderly gentleman friend and he

4 stars

I buy these for an elderly gentleman friend and he loves them and they are fine for him even though he has no teeth and flatly refuses to put his dentures in : )

I like this very much. Been told I need sugar. The

4 stars

I like this very much. Been told I need sugar. Therefore buying sweet stuff.

Great taste

5 stars

I bought these a couple of weeks back as I still miss Newbury Fruits! These were different but I was surprised at the taste. Really fruity, soft and no holding back on the black ones! I will certainly buy again.

jellies smaller than expected.

4 stars

The above says it all.

Really nice

5 stars

I buy these regularly, there the best soft jellies from any others I’ve tried.

New packaging for an old favourite.

3 stars

Been enjoying and sharing Tesco jellies for a long time. The latest came in new style packaging, but the sweets were smaller and firmer. Not so yummy now, so off my shopping list - at least my dentist will be pleased!

They're smaller.

4 stars

The jellies are much smaller than before and they are less fruity.

Lovely flavours.

5 stars

I buy these regularly because they are the first jelly type sweets I have enjoyed. I never used to buy jelly sweets previously as others didn't appeal to my taste. One complaint..........they suddenly seem to have shrunk to half the size!

Warning get hooked

5 stars

I. Buy most weeks

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

