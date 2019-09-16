Tesco Fruit Jellies 200G

Tesc fruit jellies sweets
But I do not like that suddenly I cannot get them as often what's going on?
I buy these for an elderly gentleman friend and he loves them and they are fine for him even though he has no teeth and flatly refuses to put his dentures in : )
I like this very much. Been told I need sugar. Therefore buying sweet stuff.
Great taste
I bought these a couple of weeks back as I still miss Newbury Fruits! These were different but I was surprised at the taste. Really fruity, soft and no holding back on the black ones! I will certainly buy again.
jellies smaller than expected.
The above says it all.
Really nice
I buy these regularly, there the best soft jellies from any others I’ve tried.
New packaging for an old favourite.
Been enjoying and sharing Tesco jellies for a long time. The latest came in new style packaging, but the sweets were smaller and firmer. Not so yummy now, so off my shopping list - at least my dentist will be pleased!
They're smaller.
The jellies are much smaller than before and they are less fruity.
Lovely flavours.
I buy these regularly because they are the first jelly type sweets I have enjoyed. I never used to buy jelly sweets previously as others didn't appeal to my taste. One complaint..........they suddenly seem to have shrunk to half the size!
Warning get hooked
I. Buy most weeks