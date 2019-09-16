Tesco Sweet Shop Cough Candy 200G

Revolting
This is not the cough candy of my childhood. It is horrible. Taste beyond description but close to paint stripper. Had one and the rest in the bin.
Authentic
I love cough candy. And these taste just like the ones from my childhood. Wish they sold them in bigger bags.
Looks great
I bought this item a week ago, it is truely a tasty sweet. the flavour last through the entire time of the sweet like old fashioned sweets. this is a regular sweet in my trolley now.
A blast from the past!
These were just as I remembered them. I will absolutely buy again.