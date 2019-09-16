By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Shop Cough Candy 200G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Shop Cough Candy 200G
£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy429kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1717kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Herbal flavour hard boiled sweets.
  • BOLD ANISEED FLAVOUR Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe Our confectioners have been creating classic sweet treats in the UK for more than 50 years. We take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, so our sweets are tasty as can be, with absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Bold aniseed flavour
  • Inspired by a traditional sweet shop recipe
  • No artificial flavourings or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colours (Anthocyanins, Lutein).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy1717kJ / 404kcal429kJ / 101kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate98.3g24.6g
Sugars57.1g14.3g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Revolting

1 stars

This is not the cough candy of my childhood. It is horrible. Taste beyond description but close to paint stripper. Had one and the rest in the bin.

Authentic

5 stars

I love cough candy. And these taste just like the ones from my childhood. Wish they sold them in bigger bags.

Looks great

5 stars

I bought this item a week ago, it is truely a tasty sweet. the flavour last through the entire time of the sweet like old fashioned sweets. this is a regular sweet in my trolley now.

A blast from the past!

5 stars

These were just as I remembered them. I will absolutely buy again.

