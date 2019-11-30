Tesco Watercress 85G Price Marked

Insist in longer cuttings
the quality varies with different countries.The lower tasteful are when they harvest the tops only.The most tasteful are with more stems and from the UK!
50 vitamins and minerals but THE BAG IS TOO BIG
I buy this tasty green salad item every week,
Dark greens are good for eyesight, helping to ward off macular degeneration. It’s great with salads and in sandwiches. I prefer British watercress when available, and it only grows in clean fresh water. It’s rich in iron, with a peppery taste. It’s been around for years and years because people love it. It used to be in bunches at green grocers.
I love watercress but I think the product could be
I love watercress but I think the product could be improved, there seem to be a lot of thick end stems which are eatable but so nice.
Watercress.
Perfectly adequate for almost immediate use. Flavour is strong enough, and this product has (so far) always arrived in a fresh condition. Occasionally there have been rather more chunky stems than I would prefer, but overall a reliable purchase for fresh salads.
Fresh x good for you x healthy x
Healthy and delicious
The healthiest vegetable of them all and delicious. I just wish I could buy organic watercress in bunches from Tesco.