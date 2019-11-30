By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watercress 85G Price Marked

£ 1.30
£1.53/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 107kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • British Watercress.
  • Strong. Grown in mineral rich water for a distinctive peppery flavour.
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by “use by” date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlRI*
Energy107kJ / 26kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat1.0g70g
Saturates0.3g20g
Carbohydrate0.4g260g
Sugars0.4g90g
Fibre1.5g
Protein3.0g50g
Salt0.1g6g
Vitamin C62mg (78%NRV)80mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Insist in longer cuttings

3 stars

the quality varies with different countries.The lower tasteful are when they harvest the tops only.The most tasteful are with more stems and from the UK!

50 vitamins and minerals but THE BAG IS TOO BIG

4 stars

Watercress has 50 vitamins and minerals but THE BAG IS TOO BIG - !/2 of mine goes soggy and has to be recycled. SMALLER BAG PLEASE !

I buy this tasty green salad item every week,

5 stars

Dark greens are good for eyesight, helping to ward off macular degeneration. It’s great with salads and in sandwiches. I prefer British watercress when available, and it only grows in clean fresh water. It’s rich in iron, with a peppery taste. It’s been around for years and years because people love it. It used to be in bunches at green grocers.

I love watercress but I think the product could be

3 stars

I love watercress but I think the product could be improved, there seem to be a lot of thick end stems which are eatable but so nice.

Watercress.

4 stars

Perfectly adequate for almost immediate use. Flavour is strong enough, and this product has (so far) always arrived in a fresh condition. Occasionally there have been rather more chunky stems than I would prefer, but overall a reliable purchase for fresh salads.

Fresh x good for you x healthy x

5 stars

Fresh x good for you x healthy x

Healthy and delicious

5 stars

The healthiest vegetable of them all and delicious. I just wish I could buy organic watercress in bunches from Tesco.

