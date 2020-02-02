Wartner Wart And Verruca Remover 50Ml

at first, seemed to be fine I tried on 2 different
at first, seemed to be fine I tried on 2 different spots and did not even touch the sides. Done it many times over with the same result back to square one... may work for you but it did not for me
Dimethyl Ether and Propane (not harmful to the environment)
Store at room temperature
Contains 12 applications
4 Years
50ml ℮
Precautions Extremely flammable: Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Suitable for external use only. The applicator should be applied for a maximum of 20 sec (wart) and 40 sec (verruca). Not suitable for diabetics or use during pregnancy. Read the entire instruction leaflet before use and keep for future reference. Extremely Flammable
