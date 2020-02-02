By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wartner Wart And Verruca Remover 50Ml

2(1)Write a review
Wartner Wart And Verruca Remover 50Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Cryotherapy Wart & Verruca Remover
  • If the leaflet is missing; contact your pharmacist for another copy or check the complete directions for use at www.wartner.com
  • Wart & verruca remover - 2nd generation
  • No self treatment is more effective & rapid*
  • *based on the freezing method used by GP's
  • Treatment Method
  • Wartner® is based on the same freezing technology used by GPs. It offers an effective and fast removal of warts and verrucas by freezing it in a precise way, causing the wart or verruca to fall off within 10 to 14 days usually after one application by which time healthy new skin will have formed underneath.
  • Use of Wartner
  • Wartner is suitable for the removal of warts & verrucas. Common warts are usually found on the hands, knees and elbows and are recognised by the rough "cauliflower-like" appearance of the surface. Verrucas are very similar but only appear on the sole of the foot and tend to be much flatter in appearance, sometimes covered by callous skin.
  • Warner is suitable for the entire family, including children from the age of 4 upwards.
  • No. 1 Anti-wart brand in the world
  • No self treatment is more effective & rapid
  • Freezes warts and verrucas to the core
  • Easier to use
  • Clinically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Dimethyl Ether and Propane (not harmful to the environment)

Storage

Store at room temperature

Preparation and Usage

  • If a wart, verruca, or part of it should remain two weeks after treatment, you may safely treat it a 2nd or 3rd time. If you want to remove a wart/verruca that is bigger than 7.5mm, please see your GP.
  • Easy to use 4 step application
  • 1. Push the foam applicator on to the applicator holder
  • 2. Push the applicator holder into the aerosol can for 3 seconds
  • 3. Wait for 20 seconds after saturation of the foam to further reduce temperature
  • 4. Hold the white tip of the foam applicator on to:
  • The wart for 20 seconds
  • The verruca for 40 seconds
  • For verrucas, a file is included for optimal preparation prior to the treatment. See leaflet for additional instructions.

Number of uses

Contains 12 applications

Warnings

  • Precautions
  • Extremely flammable: Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
  • Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material.
  • Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking.
  • Keep out of the reach of children.
  • Suitable for external use only.
  • The applicator should be applied for a maximum of 20 sec (wart) and 40 sec (verruca).
  • Not suitable for diabetics or use during pregnancy.
  • Read the entire instruction leaflet before use and keep for future reference.
  • Extremely Flammable

Name and address

  • Omega Teknika,
  • First Floor,
  • Block A,
  • The Crescent Building,
  • Northwood Office Park,
  • Dublin 9,

Return to

  • Omega Teknika,
  • First Floor,
  • Block A,
  • The Crescent Building,
  • Northwood Office Park,
  • Dublin 9,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Precautions Extremely flammable: Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition. No smoking. Keep out of the reach of children. Suitable for external use only. The applicator should be applied for a maximum of 20 sec (wart) and 40 sec (verruca). Not suitable for diabetics or use during pregnancy. Read the entire instruction leaflet before use and keep for future reference. Extremely Flammable

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

at first, seemed to be fine I tried on 2 different

2 stars

at first, seemed to be fine I tried on 2 different spots and did not even touch the sides. Done it many times over with the same result back to square one... may work for you but it did not for me

Usually bought next

Bazuka Treatment Gel 6G

£ 5.20
£86.67/100g

Bazuka Sub Zero Warts And Verucca 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

Scholl Freeze Verruca & Wart Foot Care 80 Ml

£ 15.00
£18.75/100ml

Tesco Sterile Blister Plasters 5'S

£ 2.00
£0.40/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here