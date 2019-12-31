Tesco Watercress Spinach & Rocket 120G

I love this , healthy goodness
I love this, quite peppery tho so great if you like pepper like me
Poor shelf life.
I like it in my salad or as a side dish. I know how good it is for us full of iron. But the last two lots have gone of quickly you can tell it goes droopy and smells bad.it has a very short self life.
Did you know that watercress flowered ?
The bag I received with my home delivery was 95% watercress. No exaggeration, I counted 7 bits of rocket and just a little bit more spinach. To make it even worse the watercress was starting to flower ! I never knew it did so at least I learned something.
Strong intense super flavour.
Very peppery indeed. Strong taste. But super fresh. Would enhance any salad. Add some tomatoes and dressing and no-one would complain about plain/boring salad. Mouth still tingling!
Healthy
Full of vitamins & good to eat