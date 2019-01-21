By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar 100G
£ 1.69
£1.69/100g

Product Description

  • Swiss milk chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Lindor Chocolate Bar 100g - smooth melting milk chocolate with an irresistibly smooth filling
  • Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
  • This chocolate bar is a blissful treat for everyone
  • Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
  • Available flavours: Milk, Orange, White
  • Experience bliss with Lindt Lindor smooth melting milk chocolate bar. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the delicate chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling. The Lindor milk chocolate bar is the perfect indulgent treat for a blissful moment all to yourself. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • Lindor, your moment of bliss, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • High meltable
  • Swiss made
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts

Storage

Keep coolStore in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Switzerland

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • CH-8802 Kilchberg.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2582 kJ / 622 kcal
Fat47 g
- of which saturates36 g
Carbohydrate44 g
- of which sugars43 g
Protein4.6 g
Salt0.14 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Super delicious

5 stars

This chocolate has a sort of softer inside, just of even smoother chocolate. It is so delicious, it is hard to not eat the bar all in one go. And once you eat this, Cadburys or cheaper chocolate does not compare.

