Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Bar 100G

Super delicious
This chocolate has a sort of softer inside, just of even smoother chocolate. It is so delicious, it is hard to not eat the bar all in one go. And once you eat this, Cadburys or cheaper chocolate does not compare.
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% min.
Keep coolStore in a cool dry place.
Manufactured in Switzerland
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2582 kJ / 622 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|36 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- of which sugars
|43 g
|Protein
|4.6 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
