Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 8.9Kg - 10.6Kg

Cheap and cheerful yet really easy to cook!
We've had this Turkey the past few years for a big Christmas get away - its the chepest way to get enough turkey to feed the 20+ people we have but its also remarkably easy to cook, I'd even say despite its size it cooks better than any smaller turkey I've had over the years. It is a basic, frozen turkey so I brine the hell out of it and put flavoured butter under the skin, aromatics in the cavety etc to enhance the flavour and it seems to do the trick (I'm vegatarian so I've never actually tasted it but my guests seem to like it! Haha!)
My turkey deflated whilst defrosting, 1kg of water
My turkey deflated whilst defrosting, 1kg of water was shed. When unwrapped christmas morning it stunk, the giblets I binned as they were unusable due to been brown and old looking. The turkey cooked was dry despite being covered in bacon, basted regularly and wrapped well in tin foil. I will not be buying another next year. I will go to my local butchers.