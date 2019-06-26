By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 8.9Kg - 10.6Kg

Tesco British Frozen Extra Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 8.9Kg - 10.6Kg

Per 125g
  • Energy727kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 582kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A, ready basted turkey with added water and giblets.
  • XXL SERVES 19 22 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
  • Pack size: 9.75kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (91%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost turkey in its bag for 89-106 hours in the refrigerator Ensure the turkey is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From defrost: 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas 4 For calculated cooking times see front of bag. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil an cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2 – 4 times depending on the size of the turkey). Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking.
  • Prior to cooking remove giblet pack and neck from the neck and body cavity.
  • If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION

    Store turkey in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.

    Oven cook from chilled only.

    For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.

    Prior to cooking, remove giblets pack from neck cavity, and remove neck from the body cavity.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8.9 - 10.6kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy582kJ / 138kcal727kJ / 173kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates3.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g30.0g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Cheap and cheerful yet really easy to cook!

5 stars

We've had this Turkey the past few years for a big Christmas get away - its the chepest way to get enough turkey to feed the 20+ people we have but its also remarkably easy to cook, I'd even say despite its size it cooks better than any smaller turkey I've had over the years. It is a basic, frozen turkey so I brine the hell out of it and put flavoured butter under the skin, aromatics in the cavety etc to enhance the flavour and it seems to do the trick (I'm vegatarian so I've never actually tasted it but my guests seem to like it! Haha!)

My turkey deflated whilst defrosting, 1kg of water

1 stars

My turkey deflated whilst defrosting, 1kg of water was shed. When unwrapped christmas morning it stunk, the giblets I binned as they were unusable due to been brown and old looking. The turkey cooked was dry despite being covered in bacon, basted regularly and wrapped well in tin foil. I will not be buying another next year. I will go to my local butchers.

