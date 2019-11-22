Tesco British Frozen Extra Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 7.0-8.8Kg

PREPARATION

Store turkey in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.

Oven cook from chilled only.

For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.

Prior to cooking, remove giblets pack from neck cavity, and remove neck from the body cavity.

No need to wash poultry before cooking.

If stuffing is required, it is recommedned that this is cooked separately.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.