Tesco British Frozen Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 5.3-6.9Kg

2.5(3)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 125g
  • Energy727kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 582kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen Class A, ready basted turkey with added water and giblets.
  • Large Serves 11 14 Class A, reared on selected farms and basted for succulence.
  • Pack size: 6.1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (91%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost turkey in its bag for 53-69 hours in the refrigerator Ensure the turkey is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From defrost: 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas 4. For calculated cooking times see front of pack. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically 2 – 4 times depending on the size of the turkey). Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking.
  • Prior to cooking remove giblet pack and neck from the neck and body cavity.
  • If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION

    Store turkey in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.

    Oven cook from chilled only.

    For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.

    Prior to cooking, remove giblets pack from neck cavity, and remove neck from the body cavity.

    No need to wash poultry before cooking.

    If stuffing is required. It is recommended that this is cooked separately.

    Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5.3 - 6.9kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy582kJ / 138kcal727kJ / 173kcal
Fat4.7g5.9g
Saturates3.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g30.0g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Exceptionally moist & full of flavour

5 stars

Had the X Large bird Christmas2018 for 16 people and everyone said how good it was- succulent & tasty. Often turkeys are dry & tasteless but not this one. Definitely the best Ive had for a few years. Buying the large one this year ( and a crown)

Overall a disappointment.

2 stars

Lots of bloody liquid came out when defrosting, possible from the 620g of added basting liquid. The 6.9kg bird looked a bit skinny when defrosted, it was bought to bone and stuff. I had expected to get a bit more than the 1.3kg of breast meat from a bird of this size. In the giblet pack it was missing the neck, gizzard and heart. Overall a disappointment.

Last years rotting bird back on sale yum.

1 stars

After last year i will never ever buy this turkey again. The thing smelt like rotting flesh and stale blood. Got a refund shame about a ruined christmas

