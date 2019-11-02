Tesco British Frozen Large Basted Whole Turkey Bird 5.3-6.9Kg

Exceptionally moist & full of flavour
Had the X Large bird Christmas2018 for 16 people and everyone said how good it was- succulent & tasty. Often turkeys are dry & tasteless but not this one. Definitely the best Ive had for a few years. Buying the large one this year ( and a crown)
Overall a disappointment.
Lots of bloody liquid came out when defrosting, possible from the 620g of added basting liquid. The 6.9kg bird looked a bit skinny when defrosted, it was bought to bone and stuff. I had expected to get a bit more than the 1.3kg of breast meat from a bird of this size. In the giblet pack it was missing the neck, gizzard and heart. Overall a disappointment.
Last years rotting bird back on sale yum.
After last year i will never ever buy this turkey again. The thing smelt like rotting flesh and stale blood. Got a refund shame about a ruined christmas