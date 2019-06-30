Pedigree Puppy Cuts In Jelly 6X400g

Great choice
Bought for our two Flatcoat Retriever puppies - Magic and Pickle to enrich their dry food. Wow they love it and really tuck in whereas before we struggled with their bland puppy meal. Now they polish off every meal, just the right consistency and they benefit from the added choice of different flavours. Plus easy storage and the open tins can be left in the can in the fridge. We will definitely stick with pedigree into adult life for our girls!!
puppy just cannt get enough
started bruno on this food at 10 weeks old now he is 4 months perfect waight for his size.
A Lifesaver for our spiky friends
Living in Pennsylvania, USA one of the things I miss about England are hedgehogs which are not native here. I was pleased to discover that The Shepreth Wildlife Conservation Charity, near my old village, had set up a rescue centre for hedgehogs. I regularly send them cases of puppy food - meat in jelly, which is their favourite variety.
Loves it. Doesnt give her bad belly. Its the only thing she ears
Love that my dogs love this food. Will be buying this again
love it so much its amazing how much my dog loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Djangos favourite
Our puppy loves the tinned puppy meat with his biscuits, he's thrived since we bought him home, won't be changing for anything else.
Puppy loving his food
I recently bought a little puppy, and Pedigree was obviously my first choice for dog food, he is loving it and growing perfectly, just wanted to say thank you for a brilliant product.
always fed this my dog
Rueben is 5 years old and has always had pedigree chum its brilliant, particularly when he was a puppy we felt it was the best product and never upset his stomach.