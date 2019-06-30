By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Puppy Cuts In Jelly 6X400g

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Puppy Cuts In Jelly 6X400g

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree wet puppy food has all the essential nutrients to support puppy growth optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones.
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree dog food tins are not only nutritious wet dog food but also make for highly enjoyable everyday dog food meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm. 6 x 400g Pedigree tinned dog food Mixed Selection in Jelly with chicken & rice, lamb & rice and poultry & rice for puppies with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.
  • Green Dot
  • With natural ingredients
  • 100% complete
  • Complete wet pet food for puppies
  • With balanced level of calcium to support healthy growth
  • No added sugar
  • No added artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Pack size: 2.4KG
  • With balanced level of calcium to support healthy growth
  • No added sugar

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Age (months): 2, 5 kg**: 1, 10kg**: 1 3/4, 20 kg**: 2 1/2, 30 kg**: 3 1/2, Divided Into meals: 4
  • Age (months): 4, 5 kg**: 1 1/4, 10kg**: 2, 20 kg**: 3 1/2, 30 kg**: 4 3/4, Divided Into meals: 3
  • Age (months): 6, 5 kg**: 1 1/4, 10kg**: 2 1/4, 20 kg**: 3 1/2, 30 kg**: 4 3/4, Divided Into meals: 3
  • Age (months): 12, 5 kg**: Adult / 10kg**: Adult, 20 kg**: 3 1/2, 30 kg**: 4 3/4, Divided Into meals: 2
  • **Expected adult weight
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete Pedigree® wet and dry food.
  • 92 kcal / 100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

    • With natural ingredients
    • 100% complete
    • Complete wet pet food for puppies
    • With balanced level of calcium to support healthy growth
    • No added sugar
    • No added artificial preservatives or flavours
    • 2 x with Chicken and Rice
    • 2 x with Lamb and Rice
    • 2 x with Poultry and Rice

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:8.0
    Fat content:5.8
    Inorganic matter:2.1
    Crude fibre:0.40
    Moisture80.9
    Calcium0.33
    Vitamin D3:150 IU
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):2.6 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.35 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):4.5 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):2.7 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):22.7 mg
    Cassia gum:1175 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Technological additives:-
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Lamb), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, Equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Fish and Fish Derivatives*, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great choice

5 stars

Bought for our two Flatcoat Retriever puppies - Magic and Pickle to enrich their dry food. Wow they love it and really tuck in whereas before we struggled with their bland puppy meal. Now they polish off every meal, just the right consistency and they benefit from the added choice of different flavours. Plus easy storage and the open tins can be left in the can in the fridge. We will definitely stick with pedigree into adult life for our girls!!

puppy just cannt get enough

5 stars

started bruno on this food at 10 weeks old now he is 4 months perfect waight for his size.

A Lifesaver for our spiky friends

5 stars

Living in Pennsylvania, USA one of the things I miss about England are hedgehogs which are not native here. I was pleased to discover that The Shepreth Wildlife Conservation Charity, near my old village, had set up a rescue centre for hedgehogs. I regularly send them cases of puppy food - meat in jelly, which is their favourite variety.

Yeah

5 stars

Loves it. Doesnt give her bad belly. Its the only thing she ears

Awesome!! Dogs love it

5 stars

Love that my dogs love this food. Will be buying this again

love

5 stars

love it so much its amazing how much my dog loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Djangos favourite

5 stars

Our puppy loves the tinned puppy meat with his biscuits, he's thrived since we bought him home, won't be changing for anything else.

Puppy loving his food

5 stars

I recently bought a little puppy, and Pedigree was obviously my first choice for dog food, he is loving it and growing perfectly, just wanted to say thank you for a brilliant product.

always fed this my dog

5 stars

Rueben is 5 years old and has always had pedigree chum its brilliant, particularly when he was a puppy we felt it was the best product and never upset his stomach.

