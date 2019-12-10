Tesco British Frozen Large Turkey Breast Crown 2.4-2.8Kg

Very delicious.
Very good quality. Meat was juicy. Got more than 2 meals from it. Would buy it again. Cooked it with streaky bacon over the top.
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (88%), Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Grape Juice from Concentrate, Rice Starch, Carrot Fibre, Flavouring.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for 24-28 hours in the refrigerator. Ensure the turkey crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals present Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above/opposite.
Oven
Instructions: From defrost: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5. For calculated cooking times see front of pack. Place on a baking tray, cover loosely with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven (refer to guidelines on front of bag). Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process. Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
using turkey from the U.K.
PREPARATION
Store turkey crown in a bag at the bottom of a refrigerator until required.
Oven cook from chilled only.
For recommended cooking time see label on the front of bag.
No need to wash poultry befroe cooking.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
8 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Clip. Plastic check local recycling
2.4kg - 2.8kg
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|686kJ / 162kcal
|857kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|32.5g
|40.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous, to avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: This product will contain bones.
